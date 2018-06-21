Pulse.ng logo
Argentina vs Croatia in numbers

World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Croatia in numbers

Argentina will come face to face this evening in their group D clash

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Argentina vs Croatia in numbers
The South Americans are 5 on the FIFA ranking, while Croatia are 20th.

Argentina are doing battle with Croatia for the fifth time in all competitions.

In their four previous meetings, Argentina have won two, lost one and the other ending in a draw against Croatia.

They have faced off just once in the FIFA World Cup and Argentina won 1-0 in their final group stage of the 1998 Mundial to see both sides progress to the last 16.

Argentina last failed to win any of their first two games in the 1974 World Cup, so they are in danger of repeating that infamous feat, after a one all draw against Iceland, while Croatia who won their first game against Nigeria are looking forward to win a back to back World Cup games for the first time since 1998 if they edge Argentina.

For Argentina to win against Croatia, they would have to break an impressive unbeaten second World Cu group games record possessed by the Europeans, (W3, D1), but The Croats have lost all four of their World Cup games against South American opposition (three defeats versus Brazil and one against Argentina), making it a tricky affair.

Despite beating Nigeria 2-0 in their opening match, Croatia didn't register a shot on target from open play until the 92nd minute. Luka Modric's 71st minute penalty was their first shot on target.

