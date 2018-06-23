news

The most iconic moment of Friday’s World Cup game between Nigeria and Iceland was the part where the cameras captured Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick hugging his colleagues in the executive box.

The Volgograd Arena was filled with mixed emotions as thousands of Nigerian fans, clad in green and white, went berserk following Ahmed Musah’s sublime second goal that put the game to bed.

It was justified.

After all, the Super Eagles finally made the effort to kick into gear – they were virtually flying in Russia thanks to that 2-0 win over the European minnows.

After that disappointing opening day loss to Croatia, Gernot Rohr opted to ring some changes in his starting lineup.

The German tactician committed a couple of tactical blunders in the first game against the Croats; like playing Mikel Obi as a no.10 and not selecting pacey players to head the attack.

However, on Friday he proved why the NFF went every length to keep him. Rohr opted for a 3-5-2 formation, placing speedsters Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musah up top. Victor Moses was also unleashed in his acquainted wing-back position, allowing him to run riots on the right.

And it was no surprise that the pace of the aforementioned two caused Iceland so many problems, especially that of Musah.

The Leicester City forward put in a man-of-the-match performance as the Super Eagles finally tasted victory in Russia.

The win over Iceland is a huge morale booster but, more importantly, it puts Nigeria back in contention for a place in the round of 16.

As it stands, the task of the West Africans is simple: avoid defeat against Argentina in the final group game and you are through.

Of course the game between Croatia and Iceland will also have a say but a draw against the Albiceleste would still be enough to ensure passage for Rohr and his charges.

There is still all to play for, but with Argentina currently limping and Lionel Messi badly out of form in this tournament, Nigeria have a very good chance to find their way against Sampaoli’s side.

And why not? The Super Eagles are finally flying and the round of 16 is definitely not beyond their reach.