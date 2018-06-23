Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

And the Super Eagles flew – Nigeria back in contention at World Cup

World Cup 2018 And the Super Eagles flew – Nigeria back in contention after Iceland win

Nigeria now have their destinies in their own hands after defeating Iceland 2-0 on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The most iconic moment of Friday’s World Cup game between Nigeria and Iceland was the part where the cameras captured Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick hugging his colleagues in the executive box.

The Volgograd Arena was filled with mixed emotions as thousands of Nigerian fans, clad in green and white, went berserk following Ahmed Musah’s sublime second goal that put the game to bed.

It was justified.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: Player ratings after Nigeria beat Serbia to breath hope into the World Cup campaign

play

 

After all, the Super Eagles finally made the effort to kick into gear – they were virtually flying in Russia thanks to that 2-0 win over the European minnows.

After that disappointing opening day loss to Croatia, Gernot Rohr opted to ring some changes in his starting lineup.

The German tactician committed a couple of tactical blunders in the first game against the Croats; like playing Mikel Obi as a no.10 and not selecting pacey players to head the attack.

However, on Friday he proved why the NFF went every length to keep him. Rohr opted for a 3-5-2 formation, placing speedsters Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musah up top. Victor Moses was also unleashed in his acquainted wing-back position, allowing him to run riots on the right.

And it was no surprise that the pace of the aforementioned two caused Iceland so many problems, especially that of Musah.

The Leicester City forward put in a man-of-the-match performance as the Super Eagles finally tasted victory in Russia.

play

 

The win over Iceland is a huge morale booster but, more importantly, it puts Nigeria back in contention for a place in the round of 16.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: Fatau Dauda still thinks Nigeria will qualify out of the group

As it stands, the task of the West Africans is simple: avoid defeat against Argentina in the final group game and you are through.

Of course the game between Croatia and Iceland will also have a say but a draw against the Albiceleste would still be enough to ensure passage for Rohr and his charges.

There is still all to play for, but with Argentina currently limping and Lionel Messi badly out of form in this tournament, Nigeria have a very good chance to find their way against Sampaoli’s side.

And why not? The Super Eagles are finally flying and the round of 16 is definitely not beyond their reach.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hairbullet
2 World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from France’s 1-0 win over Perubullet
3 World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting...bullet

World Cup 2018

Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa
Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 Super Eagles players’ rating in World Cup 2018 win
Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has made an appeal to Croatia not to rest players in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter against Iceland.
World Cup 2018 Mikel Obi begs Croatia not to rest players against Iceland
Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22.
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Iceland win
Leon Balogun and Ahmed Musa
Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles morale-boosting win