Delle Alli spends time outside the England team with his girlfriend

Alli shares a day with Ruby Mae in his time off at the English camp

  • Published:
play
Tottenham midfielder Alli has utilized the time of the three lions to have fun with his girlfriend Ruby Mae in Russia.

Delle Alli was part of the English side that advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 12 years.

This came after ousting Colombia by 4-3 on penalties following 1-1 draw in the round of 16.

After the squad were and after the squad were afforded some down time on Wednesday ahead of the quarter-final with Sweden this weekend, Mae spent time with her boyfriend at England's Repino base.

Alli took to Instagram story with the caption "So proud"

Delle Alli has only had 2 games at the World Cup after he missed the last two group games due to injury  before facing Colombia at the knockout stage

Mae, 23, who has been with the Tottenham star for around two years, wore an England shirt with Alli's number 20 on it in the stands at the Spartak Arena.

