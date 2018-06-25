All vital stats after the second round of Russia 2018

news

A total of 32 games have been played from round one to round two of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has witnessed 85 goals after the second round of matches

The tournament has realized of 2.7 goals per game.

Harry Kane is the leading top scorer, after the group stage, with five (5) goals.

Yuri Gazinskiy of Russia was the first player to score in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in his side’s 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fourth minute goal is the fastest goal of the tournament thus far.

Russia have scored more goals thus far in the tournament- eight (8)

For the first time in the history of the World Cup, the Video Assistant Referee was used. France benefited from the first ever VAR decision, when Antoine Griezman was awarded a penalty after a replay and he finished it off perfectly in France’s 2-1 victory against Australia.

Lionel Messi was the first player to miss a penalty in the tournament and it happened in Argentina’s opener against debutants Iceland in a one all draw.

A total of 16 penalties have been awarded so far in the tournament

13 of the penalties awarded were perfectly converted.

Three penalties awarded were thrown away

The tournament has witnessed five own goals.

Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco was the first player to score an own goal in the tournament in a game his side lost 0-1 to Iran.

The tournament has recorded a total of 96 yellow cards.

The average yellow card per game is 3.0.

Two red cared have been flashed in the tournament

Carlos Sánchez of Colombia was the only player to have been sent off and is the second fastest red card in the history of the World Cup. It happened as Colombia suffered a 2-1 defeat against Japan in the third minute.

Jerome Boateng of Germany is the latest player to be sent off.

A total of 23,957 have been completed in the ongoing tournament

Germany with 164 attacks are the best attacking side, but unfortunately that hasn’t resulted in plenty of goals.

Spain the most passes completed- 1,395

Real Madrid defender who plays for the Spanish national team has 203 passes completed.

Iran have the best defence-most tackles, clearances and saves- 107.

Guillermo Ochoa has made 14 saves, which is the best in the tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo scored more goals in the first round of the ongoing tournament- a hat-trick against Spain.

Lionel Messi is the player with most attempts at goal-12. Ironically he is yet to find the back of the net.

Alexandr Golovin has covered most distance- 25KM

The Portuguese skipper’s hat-trick against Spain has made him the oldest player to bag a hat-trick in the World Cup at 33 year and some months and days.

Aleksandr Golovin of Russia was the first to be yellow carded and it came in their 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the 10 minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal from direct free kick.

Honda scored against Senegal to become the first Asian player to score in three World Cups.

Whenever, Sadio Mane scores Senegal manages at least a draw and it continued on Sunday when they drew two all against Japan.

Switzerland became the first side to win from a losing position, after they came from a goal down to beat Serbia 2-1.

Senegal unbeaten group stage run continued as they held Japan to a 2-2 draw, emerging as the only country that have never seen a defeat in the World Cup finals