Adnan Januzaj stars as Belgium beat England to top Group G

A beauty from former Manchester United youngster Januzaj saw Belgium beat England 1-0 to top Group G. We see how the players fared

England

Jordan Pickford 6

John Stones 6

Phil Jones 6

Gary Cahill 6

Alexander Arnold 6

Fabian Delph 6

Eric Dier 6

Danny Rose 5

Loftus-Cheek 6

Jamie Vardy 6

Marcus Rashford 7

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois 8

Leander Dendoncker 7

Dedryck Boyata 7

Thomas Varmaelen 7

Thorgan Hazard 7

Nacer Chadli 6

Yuori Tielemans 7

Moussa Dembele 8

Maroune Fellaini 7

Adnan Januzaj 9

Michy Batshuayi 6