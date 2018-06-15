Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

9 things you need to know about Mohamed Salah

World Cup 2018 9 things you need to know about Mohamed Salah

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Egypt talisman, Mohamed Salah, celebrate his birthday today [15th, June 2018], here’s nine things you need to know about the Egyptian footballer.

He plays for Liverpool FC…

Whilst the athlete originally hails from Egypt, he lives in the North of England where he plays in the right wing Premiere League for Liverpool Football club

…Where he became the first ever player from Africa to win the prestigious Premiere League Player of the Season

"I'm very happy, it's an honour to win this award,” said the Egyptian on receiving the award at Melwood. “It was always in my mind to come back to the Premier League to show the people that say I didn't succeed here the first time.”

READ ALSO: Mohamed Salah named on the bench for Egypt against Uruguay

…and was the top goal scorer across the entire Premiere League

With his 31 goals, the 25-year old footballer has made history one of the most prolific attackers in the history of the Premier League.

Mohamed received a world record-breaking fee of $49.5 million to transfer to Liverpool FC…

The record was broken in January, but still – wow!

He has a daughter…

Makka Salah is easily the cutest thing to grace Mohamed’s Instagram

READ ALSO: Uruguay star Suarez in final shot at World Cup redemption

He funds the football fields and gyms in his hometown…

Mohamed hails from Nagrig, a small farming village in Egypt. Since he shot to fame in the sporting industry, the 25-year old  bought gym equipment for the community centre that now bears his name and paid for an all-weather football pitch to be built at Mohamed Ayyad Al-Tantawy school, where he studied.

…and he visits them every Ramadan

'He still comes back to Nagrig, every Ramadan, to present prizes to local kids,' says Mohamed Bassyouni, a childhood friend of Mohamed.

There’s a mural of his face on a wall in Cario…

With one of the most famous faces in the country, it’s no wonder a giant graffiti of Salah’s face graces the walls of a café in Egypt’s capital.

He gave money to a man that robbed his house…

Whilst Mohamed was playing in Alexandria, his family home was robbed. When the thief was caught, Mohamed went on to give the man some money and help him find a job, instead of pressing charges.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Russia 2018 Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuperbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’ with...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabiabullet

World Cup 2018

After consecutive defeats in their friendly encounters in the build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles will hope they have addressed all issues ahead of their opener against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.
World Cup 2018 5 players that can spoil Super Eagles opening match
World Cup 2018 Mohamed Salah named on the bench for Egypt against Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Six things you didn't know about Luis Suarez
Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Facts and figures in Egypt clash against Uruguay