Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

21st FIFA World Cup starts today

Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts today

A wonderful ceremony was done in the Luzhinki stadium to outdoor the World Cup to be hosted in Russia

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 21st World Cup began in extraordinary fashion as the World came together at the Luzhinki Stadium in Russia.

The was a lot of glam and passion which oozed out of the stands as the World had been set alight with football once again.

READ ALSO:Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbers

The wonderful afternoon in Moscow begun with a wonderful opening ceremony where the official Mascot Zibivaka and the official ball Telstar was in full display.

Robbie Williams performed to the gathering which got the crowd crazy.

 

Other performers include Opera singer Placido Domingo  who famously sound tracked Italia '90 performed alongside Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras - will also be performing. Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flora

Iker Casillas presented the trophy to all and sundry at the opening ceremony

play

 

President Vladimir Puttin also spoke to the gathering where he welcomed the world to Russia for the World Cup.

READ ALSO:Africans who did not vote for Morocco in the World Cup bid

The President of FIFA Gianni Infantino has also spoke right before the national anthem was played for kickoff.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet

Sports

The 2018 World Cup is under way in Moscow
Football World Cup kicks off in Russia
Former Argentine player Javier Zanetti wants the World Cup to return to Argentina
Football Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bid
2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russia