Home > Pulse Sports >

Women's Euro :  Spain won't budge from possession game, says Losada

Women's Euro Spain won't budge from possession game, says Losada

Spain will stick to their possession-based game despite almost missing out on the women's Euro knock-out stages after group losses to England and Scotland, midfielder Vicky Losada said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spain's team players take part in a training session during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 football tournament in Epe city play

Spain's team players take part in a training session during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 football tournament in Epe city

(AFP)

Irtegun Turkish international detained over 'coup links'
Kenedy Chelsea backlash a lesson for clubs chasing China cash
Jonathan Dos Santos Struggling Los Angeles Galaxy acquire Mexican international
Neymar The darling of starless Brazil
Neymar Striker's promo event off amid transfer talk: China organisers
Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico fever grips Miami - at $900 a ticket
Chelsea Club in transfer talks 'every day', manager Conte says
Galatasaray Premier League Football pair Fernando, Feghouli set for Istanbul giant
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain will stick to their possession-based game despite almost missing out on the women's Euro knock-out stages after group losses to England and Scotland, midfielder Vicky Losada said.

Tipped as one of the favourites to win the women's Euro, Spain were one goal away from elimination as a 1-0 defeat to minnows Scotland on Thursday, coupled with a 2-0 defeat to England, meant they squeaked through to the knock-out stages only on goal difference.

"We had a lot of chances and we couldn't score, we had maybe 15 long-distance shots," Losada told AFP on Friday from Spain's training centre in the central Dutch town of Epe.

"The Scottish keeper yesterday (Thursday) was really good, I think we had eight clear chances to score and we were a bit unlucky.

"Yesterday it was hard for us to manage the situation, we were a bit nervous and we didn't show our real game that we've been playing."

Spain dominated possession in both games, with an impressive 74 percent against England and 69 percent against Scotland, but the goals did not come.

"I think we've been working since we were five years old on this philosophy of having long possession," said Losada, who has spent most of the last 13 years with Barca, barring brief stints with Espanyol, Western New York Flash and Arsenal.

"Our players always want the ball. That's our philosophy, always have the ball and never give it away.

"But against England we missed a little bit of more direct football, and we're trying to get better at that."

In Sunday's quarter-final in Tilburg, Spain will face Euro newcomers Austria, the tournament's surprise package after topping their group following wins over Switzerland and Iceland and a 1-1 draw with France.

"We're so happy now to be in the quarter-finals, we are one of the eight best teams of Europe, so we're so proud as a team," said Losada, who scored the first of Spain's two goals in the tournament in the opening 2-0 win against Portugal.

She added it was time for Spain to start scoring against Austria, who are ranked 24th in the world to Spain's 13th.

"All the teams that we've played against, they had two narrow lines -- that's been a problem for us, but we'll try to be better in that side of the game, try to shoot from long distance and then have more chances (on the rebound).

"That's what we want to try to do if Austria decide to play with a really compact team."

Losada was on the Spanish team that reached the Euro quarter-finals in 2013, but didn't play in the 3-1 loss to Norway.

"When you play all or nothing, it's easier. You just go to the pitch and we want to show our style, our game," she said.

"I can't wait."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Formula One Hamilton seeks more speed in Hungarian heatbullet
2 Barcelona vs Gladbach Perfect 10 for Messi in Champions League cruisebullet
3 Morata Striker's Chelsea debut upstaged by Bayern's Muellerbullet

Sports

Portugal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to appear in court in Spain on Monday, accused of evading millions in taxes
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star to start football season in court
Monaco's forward Kylian Mbappe is wanted by Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants poised to make him one of the most expensive players of all time in a move that could cost around $211 million
La Liga Real captain Ramos would welcome teen star Mbappe
Barcelona fans got to see Brazilian star Neymar score the winner against Manchester United in what could turn out to be one of his last matches for the Catalan team if a much-touted move to PSG comes to fruition
Major League Soccer US fans show appetite for European stars
Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar(L) takes part in a training session in Miami, Florida, on July 28, 2017, one day before their International Champions Cup friendly match against Real Madrid
Barcelona Club forward Neymar set for China trip as speculation mounts