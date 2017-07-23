Home > Pulse Sports >

Women's Euro :  France held by Austria, Swiss edge Iceland at tournament

Amandine Henry's second-half header rescued a 1-1 draw for title contenders France against women's European Championship newcomers Austria in the Netherlands on Saturday.

Swiss forward Ramona Bachmann scored one of the goals during the game against Iceland at the women's Euro in the Netherlands, helping Switzerland come back to a 2-1 victory play

Captain Lara Dickenmann and Ramona Bachmann scored as Switzerland recovered from a goal down to beat Iceland 2-1 in the earlier game.

France and Austria top Group C with four points, one ahead of Switzerland, while Iceland will bow out after the group phase.

France dominated almost the entire game in Utrecht, but it was Austria's Lisa Makas who scored first in the 27th minute, drilling home from just inside the area the French failed to clear a throw-in.

Henry then slammed in a header from a corner delivered by Elise Bussaglia on 51 minutes.

France's Marie-Laure Delie had two good chances early into the game but was denied by Austrian goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Austria threatened twice before scoring, with French keeper Sarah Bouhaddi stopping Laura Feiersinger's shot and Makas missing the target with a flicked free-kick.

In the second half, Zinsberger brilliantly tipped Henry's curling shot onto the crossbar, while French substitute Kadidiatou Diani was denied by the keeper and then missed the goal altogether in stoppage time.

"I'm frustrated. We deserved to win. I thought Austria didn't really play, preferring instead to sit back and wait," said French coach Olivier Echouafni.

"Austria waited and we gave them the chance to score."

Austrian coach Dominik Thalhammer did not object, saying his team had settled for a "defensive performance."

"France are a world-class team but we managed to put them under pressure for 15 minutes of the first half and at the end of the second, too."

Earlier in Doetinchem, Iceland took the lead on 33 minutes as Fanndis Fridriksdottir beat Gaelle Thalmann in the Swiss goal with a low left-footed strike.

Ten minutes later, Dickenmann fired home a cutback from Bachmann.

Bachmann then scored the winner on 52 minutes after an excellent exchange in midfield, with Noelle Maritz providing the final cross for the Chelsea striker to head home.

"It was a very exciting game for the fans, but it was certainly a test of everybody's nerves," said Swiss coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

The Swiss put Iceland under pressure from the start but were restricted to a Maritz effort that sailed over the bar.

Iceland were a threat on the counter-attack, but Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Gunnhildur Jonsdottir headed over from free-kicks.

The game was held up for about eight minutes in the second half for Thalmann to receive treatment after a nasty collision with Jonsdottir.

Iceland pushed in search of a late equaliser but Fridriksdottir misfired from long range while Switzerland's Bachmann rattled the crossbar four minutes into the 11 minutes of stoppage time.

Iceland had a series of corners in the closing stages but Dickenmann saved the Swiss on the goalline after an effort was flicked on before Swiss substitute Eseosa Aigbogun was denied by keeper Gudbjorg Gunnarsdottir after a superb run by Bachmann.

"Technically we could do much better, passing and receiving and running without the ball," said Iceland coach Freyr Alexandersson.

"But the atmosphere was good and the support for the Icelandic team was world-class. We are very happy for their support, we really wanted to give them a victory tonight, but that was not the case."

