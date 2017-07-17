Home > Pulse Sports >

Wimbledon :  Hingis, Jamie Murray win mixed doubles

Wimbledon Hingis, Jamie Murray win mixed doubles

Martina Hingis clinched her 23th Grand Slam title as the Swiss star and Scottish partner Jamie Murray beat Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson 6-4, 6-4 in the Wimbledon mixed doubles final on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britain's Jamie Murray (L) and Switzerland's Martina Hingis hold their trophies after beating Finland's Henri Kontinen and Britian's Heather Watson during the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon play

Britain's Jamie Murray (L) and Switzerland's Martina Hingis hold their trophies after beating Finland's Henri Kontinen and Britian's Heather Watson during the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon

(AFP)

Wimbledon Federer wins record 8th title as Cilic bid ends in tears
Roger Federer Tennis star on verge of Wimbledon immortality
Wimbledon Five facts on finalist Marin Cilic
Serena Williams Tennis star 'loves' Murray for 'casual sexism' riposte
Wimbledon Cilic ends long wait for first semi-final
Wimbledon Muguruza stuns Venus to win first title
Wimbledon Masterful Venus oldest finalist for 23 years
Roger Federer Don't laugh! I never dreamed I'd be Wimbledon legend -Tennis Star
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Martina Hingis clinched her 23th Grand Slam title as the Swiss star and Scottish partner Jamie Murray beat Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson 6-4, 6-4 in the Wimbledon mixed doubles final on Sunday.

Just hours after her compatriot Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon singles crown, Hingis made it a double celebration for Switzerland on Centre Court.

Top seeded Hingis and Murray, the brother of men's world number one Andy, saw off Finland's Kontinen and Britain's Watson.

"It's not bad for us!" Hingis said of a memorable day for her and Federer.

"I'm really pleased I contacted Jamie before Wimbledon. I'm really happy how we played.

"We knew before the final a British player was going to win the mixed doubles. I'm just happy it was mine."

Hingis, 36, has now amassed six mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, 12 Grand Slam women's doubles crowns and also won five major singles titles, including Wimbledon in 1997.

Murray got his hands on the Wimbledon mixed doubles silverware 10 years after first winning it with Jelena Jankovic.

The 31-year-old also won the Australian and US Open men's doubles titles in 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Manchester United Mourinho rules out Ronaldo move after United rout Galaxybullet
2 Wesley Sneijder Galatasaray exit saddens Dutch midfielder Sneijderbullet
3 John Terry Defender named Aston Villa captainbullet

Sports

MFM FC
NPFL MFM FC close in on Plateau United, champions Rangers slip into relegation zone
Netherland's team celebrates after a Women's Euro 2017 match against Norway at Galgenwaard Stadium in Utrecht on July 16, 2017
Women Football Netherlands, Denmark win women's Euro openers
Roberto Mancini, pictured in 2016, said he was pleased with new club Zenit St Petersburg's performance
Roberto Mancini Manager makes winning start in Russia
Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello, pictured June 2017, broke a five-year drought when he won a Scottish Open playoff, his first European Tour win in half a decade
Scottish Open Cabrera-Bello claims title in play-off