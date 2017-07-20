Home > Pulse Sports >

Washington Open :  Halep, Raonic, Dimitrov take wildcards

Washington Open Halep, Raonic, Dimitrov take wildcards

The US capital's hardcourt event, which begins July 31, comes just ahead of the top US Open tune-up tournaments ...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Romania's Simona Halep returns against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships on July 11, 2017 play

Romania's Simona Halep returns against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships on July 11, 2017

(AFP/File)

Roger Federer Player 'not shocked' by Haas loss
Roger Federer Tennis star says he plans to play at French Open
Rogers Cup Djokovic, Wawrinka untroubled in Toronto
WTA Citi Open Tennis: Yanina Wickmayer takes out WTA Citi Open
Citi Open Isner, Monfils through as Tomic loses at Citi Open
Bank Of The West Classic Venus Williams wins through, Caroline Wozniacki hurt
Citi Open Isner, Monfils ease through at Citi Open in Washington
Citi Open Dimitrov beaten at Citi Open in Washington
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

World number two Simona Halep and men's top-10 players Milos Ranoic and Grigor Dimitrov have accepted wildcard entries for the ATP and WTA Washington Open, organizers announced Wednesday.

The US capital's hardcourt event, which begins July 31, comes just ahead of the top US Open tune-up tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati for the US Open, which begins August 28 in New York.

French Open runner-up Halep, a 25-year-old Romanian, stayed a career-best second in the rankings after Czech Karolina Plskova jumped to number one after Wimbledon and Germany's Angelique Kerber tumbled to third.

The return of 2014 Washington winner Raonic, who lost a Wimbledon quarter-final to eventual winner Roger Federer this month, gives the event its past four men's champions in the field.

Three-time winner Juan Martin del Potro, whose most recent crown came in 2013, was already set, as were eighth-ranked Kei Nishikori of Japan, the 2015 Washington champion, and 13th-ranked defending champion Gael Monfils of France.

Bulgaria's 10th-ranked Dimitrov joins Nishikori, Raonic and Germany's 11th-ranked Alexander Zverev to give the event four of the world's top 11.

Also accepting a wildcard was Sloane Stephens, who won her first WTA title at Washington in 2015.

Stephens, who has fallen to 901st in the rankings, missed 11 months after a left foot injury that required surgery in January. She made her comeback in a first-round loss at Wimbledon to fellow American Alison Riske.

Stephens, who had not competed since a first-round Rio Olympics loss to Canada's Eugenie Bouchard last August, won three times last year before the injury.

Bouchard, a 2014 Wimbledon runner-up, and Rio Olympic champion Monica Puig of Puerto Rico are also in the women's field.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Women Football Netherlands, Denmark win women's Euro openersbullet
2 Spieth British Open field is wide open - golferbullet
3 In Senegal Eight dead in football stadium crush: ministerbullet

Sports

Omar Gonzalez of the US celebrates after scoring a goal against El Salvador during their 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 19
CONCACAF Gold Cup US battle into semi-finals
England's Dylan Hartley holds the Calcutta Cup trophy as leaves the pitch atfter winning the Six Nations international rugby union match against Scotland at Twickenham stadium in south west London on March 11, 2017
Dylan Hartley England skipper pens new Northampton deal
Britain's Chris Froome (R), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speaks to France's Romain Bardet during the 17th stage of the Tour de France between Le La Mure and Serre-Chevalier in the French Alps on July 19, 2017
Tour de France Last chance for Bardet on brutal Izoard climb
US golfer Dustin Johnson putts on the 14th green during a practice round at Royal Birkdale golf course near Southport, north-west England, on July 19, 2017, ahead of the 146th British Open
British Open Dustin Johnson aiming to emerge from pack