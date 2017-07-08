Home > Pulse Sports >

Venus Williams driving 'lawfully' at time of fatal crash- Police

Venus Williams Tennis star driving 'lawfully' at time of fatal crash - police

New evidence shows Venus Williams was driving "lawfully" when she was involved in a deadly car crash that sparked a lawsuit against the tennis star, police in Florida said Friday.

  • Published:
US tennis player Venus Williams has not been cited for any violation in the fatal crash. The police investigation continues play

US tennis player Venus Williams has not been cited for any violation in the fatal crash. The police investigation continues

(AFP/File)

Kei Nishikor Wimbledon flop admits 'just not good enough'
Wimbledon Five matches to watch on Day 5
Daniela Hantuchova Slovak faces the future as star calls it quits
Pliskova Title favourite crashes out of Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka Japanese teenager 'preparing whole life' to face ex-Wimbledon champ Venus
Venus Williams Tennis star is the oldest player in Wimbledon last-16 for 23 years
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New evidence shows Venus Williams was driving "lawfully" when she was involved in a deadly car crash that sparked a lawsuit against the tennis star, police in Florida said Friday.

An initial police report on the June 9 crash in Palm Beach Gardens described Williams as being "at fault" in the incident.

On Friday, Palm Beach Gardens police issued a statement saying new video obtained of the collision showed that "the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal, and attempted to travel north through the intersection to BallenIsles Drive."

She was forced to halt in the intersection when a south-bound vehicle turned in front of her, police said.

Once that car passed, Williams began to proceed through the intersection, also in accordance with traffic laws.

By that time, however, the light had changed and a vehicle driven by Linda Barson, traveling west on an intersecting street, collided with Williams' car.

Barson's husband, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, died on June 22 of injuries received in the crash.

Barson's family filed a lawsuit against Williams in Palm Beach County claiming she "negligently operated" her vehicle.

She has not been cited for any violation, and police said Friday their investigation continues.

Williams, 37, reached the last 16 at Wimbledon on Friday. Earlier in the week at the All England Club she broke down in tears during a press conference when asked about the crash.

Lawyers for both sides were in court on Friday in Palm Beach Gardens, where Williams' attorney wanted a judge to set guidelines on how both parties could inspect the cars involved and retrieve data from on-board computers.

Williams' lawyer had obtained an emergency court order preventing the Barson family from unilaterally inspecting the vehicles.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Zurich Swimmer drowns as more than 10,000 cross Lakebullet
2 Wayne Rooney Manchester United player linked with return to Evertonbullet
3 Ariya Jutanugarn Golfer says No. 1 ranking not top prioritybullet

Sports

US player Jack Sock wrote the name of his mixed doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands, with whom he won gold at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics, as tribute to her after a crippling knee injury at Wimbledon prevented her from playing further
Bethanie Mattek-Sands Sock's tennis shoes tribute to stricken tennis star
Per Metersacer
Per Mertesacker Defender to become Arsenal Academy manager next season
Carl Ikeme
Carl Ikeme De Gea, Petr Cech, Casillas, Courtois send words of support to Super Eagles goalkeeper
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton leaves the pits during the second practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on July 7, 2017
Austrian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes for practice speed