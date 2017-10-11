Home > Pulse Sports >

Valcke :  Ex-FIFA secretary at CAS to appeal 10-year corruption ban

Valcke Ex-FIFA secretary at CAS to appeal 10-year corruption ban

FIFA's former secretary general Jerome Valcke was at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne on Wednesday to appeal his 10-year ban from football.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke looks on outside the Court of Arbitration for Sport prior to his appeal over his 10-year ban from football on October 11, 2017 in Lausanne play

French former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke looks on outside the Court of Arbitration for Sport prior to his appeal over his 10-year ban from football on October 11, 2017 in Lausanne

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

FIFA's former secretary general Jerome Valcke was at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne on Wednesday to appeal his 10-year ban from football.

Valcke was given an initial 12-year ban, reduced by two years on appeal, by FIFA's ethics committee over a ticket scam at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

"I don't know whether a sentence is unfair but I have come here to defend myself and obtain a fairer decision," the former chief lieutenant to disgraced ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter told the press before his hearing.

"I always did my job in the best way possible and I always favoured FIFA's interests.

"Even if in divorce you go from love to hate, I don't understand all this hate," Valcke complained, although he acknowledged he had no future at FIFA even if his appeal was successful.

"There's no place for me in this domain, not because I'm disgusted or hurt but just because a chapter has ended in a brutal maner.

"In life you need to know how to turn the page."

Valcke's lawyer Stephane Ceccaldi added: "The objective today is to ask for the ban to be lifted.

"Mr Valcke is not allowed to have any contact with football for the next ten years, a sanction that is in itself particularly questionable.

"We are hoping that his career is not over," Ceccaldi said.

The 56-year-old Frenchman, employed by FIFA from 2003 to January 2016, was sacked by football's ruling body over his involvement in black market ticket sales and misconduct in television deals.

Valcke's fall from grace came as part of a massive corruption scandal that shook FIFA's foundations, with Blatter banned for six years on charges relating to a two million Swiss francs (1.8 million euros) payment to then-UEFA chief Michel Platini.

Platini was also suspended from football for four years.

Valcke, now based near Barcelona where he runs an events management company, is also the subject of a Swiss prosecutors investigation over "various acts of criminal mismanagement" connected with ticket sales.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 World Cup Qualifiers Messi's treble fires Argentina to tournament as...bullet
2 2018 World Cup Cahill late show ends Syria's fairytale runbullet
3 World Cup Qualifiers Portugal and France clinch World Cup spotsbullet

Related Articles

FIFA Football governing body sends internal graft probe to Swiss prosecutors
Jerome Valcke Former FIFA executive challenges 10-year ban
Sepp Blatter Ex-FIFA Secretary-General challenges 10 year ban
Valcke Banned former FIFA exec sets up business in Spain
FIFA World football body announces $369 million loss with worse to come
FIFA Fury after governing body agrees to replace Blatter ethics judge
Vassilios Skouris FIFA elect Greek as head of ethics committee

Sports

Australia's players celebrate victory as Syrian players look dejected after their 2018 World Cup football qualifying match in Sydney
2018 World Cup CONCACAF qualifying results
France's Antoine Griezmann (L) shoots and scores a goal during their FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification match against Belarus at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on October 10, 2017
France Country passes test to clinch World Cup spot
A Pakistani security guard closes the main entrance of Pakistan Football Federation office in Lahore on October 11, 2017
FIFA World football governing body hits Pakistan with ban over 'interference'
Former Inter Milan's player Luis Figo was FIFA World Player of the Year in 2001, a year after winning the Ballon d'Or
Luis Figo Portugal legend becomes UEFA advisor