Wimbledon :  Organisers defend shunting women off top courts

Wimbledon Organisers defend shunting women off top courts

Five-time champion Venus Williams made it on the Centre Court bill, while British home favourite Johanna Konta was put on Court One...

Spain's Garbine Muguruza, a former Wimbledon finalist, has been shunted off to Court Two by The All England Club play

Spain's Garbine Muguruza, a former Wimbledon finalist, has been shunted off to Court Two by The All England Club

(AFP)

Wimbledon defended shunting top women players onto the outside courts on "Manic Monday", saying the big four of men's tennis were the marquee matches demanded by broadcasters and spectators.

Andy Murray and Roger Federer's matches were put on the 15,000-seater Centre Court, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Court One on the second Monday, which features all the men's and women's last-16 matches.

Five-time champion Venus Williams made it on the Centre Court bill, while British home favourite Johanna Konta was put on Court One, which holds 11,000.

That meant world number one Angelique Kerber was out on the 4,000-seater Court Two facing fellow former runner-up Garbine Muguruza, followed by former world number one Victoria Azarenka against world number two Simona Halep.

On the 2,000-seater Court Three, two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova faced former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska, followed by ex-world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

Meanwhile the new French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko was on the 1,000-seater Court 12 show court.

Spoilt for choice

All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said the nature of Wimbledon's Manic Monday -- unique among the four Grand Slams -- meant big name players would not get on the main courts.

"You've got four of the all-time great male players: Rafa, Roger, Novak and Andy. You're left with some difficult choices," he told reporters.

"I wouldn't say it's favouritism; it's taking the marquee matches.

"It's about which matches are the ones the public and the broadcasters, most of all, would like to see.

"But we are spoilt for choice. There are matches on Courts Two and Three that would grace Centre on any other day."

In the opening seven days of play, 14 matches on Centre Court have been from the men's singles, while only eight have come from the women's.

Williams said: "I'm sure that the women, we would want more matches on Centre or Court One over the whole fortnight."

The veteran suggested starting play on the two main show courts before 1:00pm could get another women's match on the bill. Play on the outside courts starts at 11:30am, or 11:00am for junior matches.

However, Lewis ruled the idea out, saying fans travelling from across Britain were already struggling to make the start time.

"It doesn't work for us," he said. "Three matches is a tried and tested formula."

Call for even progamming

Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert called for a discussion on the scheduling.

"It's equal prize money so why not equal representation on Centre Court and Court number One?" the 1970s great said.

"Instead of four men's matches and two women's, I would like to see it three and three, and I think any woman would like to see it that way," she told BBC radio.

On her court placing for her match against Elina Svitolina, Ostapenko said: "I think I deserve to play on a better court than Court 12.

"Also, Elina is number four in the world. I think our match was a very interesting match for the people to watch. But I thought we would play on a bigger court."

Svitolina, however, said she did not think the scheduling "unfair".

Kuznetsova chipped in, saying: "Some matches I thought, I didn't deserve to play on Court 12, but I did play there."

Defending the unique Manic Monday format, Lewis said it gave fans with cheaper outside court tickets the chance to see bigger-name players. Some consider it the best day's programme of tennis in the sport's entire annual calendar.

Lewis also stressed that Wimbledon -- again, uniquely among the majors -- had stand-alone ladies' quarter-finals and semi-finals day.

"We're very proud of that," he said.

