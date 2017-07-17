Wimbledon 2017 :  Memories from the second week

Wimbledon week 2 memories:

Day 7

Monday, July 10

Fresh misery for Nadal

-- Rafael Nadal suffered fresh Wimbledon misery as the two-time champion crashed to a stunning 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13 fourth round defeat against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. Just weeks after winning his 10th French Open title, Nadal was condemned to his fifth exit before the quarter-finals in his last five visits to Wimbledon. "It was not my best match against a very uncomfortable opponent. I lost an opportunity," said Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion. The 31-year-old Spaniard, finally worn down by Muller after four hours and 48 minutes on Court One, hasn't made the quarter-finals since 2011.

Day 8

Tuesday, July 11

Scream and shout -- Konta makes history

-- Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for 39 years as the world number seven fought back to beat Simona Halep 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-4. Konta also ended Halep's bid to become the new world number one with Karolina Pliskova, who lost in the Wimbledon second round, replacing Angelique Kerber on top of the WTA rankings. The match ended in controversy when a fan screamed out on match point causing Halep to dump a forehand into the net. The Romanian insisted the point should have been replayed but umpire Kader Nouni remained unmoved.

Day 9

Wednesday, July 12

Murray, Djokovic -- sore points

-- Defending champion Andy Murray hobbled to a five-set loss to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals, his movement severely restricted by a right hip injury on Centre Court. Just over two hours later on Court One, three-time champion Novak Djokovic quit his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych with a right elbow injury after two games of the second set.

Day 10

Thursday, July 13

20 years after debut, Venus in 9th final

-- Venus Williams became the oldest Wimbledon finalist for 23 years as the 37-year-old American star ended Johanna Konta's history bid with a masterful 6-4, 6-2 win. Twenty years after making her Wimbledon debut, five-time champion Williams reached her ninth final at the All England Club and her first since 2009. Venus took only 73 minutes to write her name in the history books as the oldest Wimbledon finalist since Martina Navratilova in 1994.

Day 11

Friday, July 14

Federer marches on

-- Roger Federer reached his 11th Wimbledon final, downing 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4. The 35-year-old, bidding to win a record eighth title and become the oldest champion at the All England Club in the Open era, booked a final date against Croatia's Marin Cilic. Seventh seeded Cilic reached his first Wimbledon title match at the 11th attempt with a 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 win over America's Sam Querrey.

Day 12

Saturday, July 15

Gabi goal!

-- Garbine Muguruza stormed to her first Wimbledon title and shattered Venus Williams' history bid with a majestic 7-5, 6-0 victory in the final. Watched from the Royal Box by King Juan Carlos of Spain, the 23-year-old finally got her hands on the Venus Rosewater Dish two years after losing to the American's sister Serena in her maiden Wimbledon final.

Day 13

Sunday, July 16

Cheers, tears as Federer makes history

-- Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title and became the tournament's oldest champion with a straight-sets victory over injury-hit Marin Cilic who dramatically broke down in tears midway through the final.

Federer claimed his 19th Grand Slam title 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 and at 35 is Wimbledon's oldest men's winner of the modern era, succeeding Arthur Ashe, who was almost 32 when he won in 1976.

However, the Swiss superstar's 11th Wimbledon final, and 29th at the majors, will also be remembered for the moving sight of the popular Cilic breaking down in tears after slipping 3-0 behind in the second set.

The seventh seeded Croatian, the 2014 US Open champion, sobbed inconsolably and buried his head in his towel as his title dream slipped away.