Home > Pulse Sports > Tennis >

Roger Federer :  Player to make first Montreal appearance since 2011

Roger Federer Player to make first Montreal appearance since 2011

Federer seeks his third crown in the Canadian event but the first in Montreal after 2004 and 2006 triumphs in Toronto.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Switzerland's Roger Federer returns against Croatia's Marin Cilic during their men's singles final match on the last day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships July 16, 2017 play

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns against Croatia's Marin Cilic during their men's singles final match on the last day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships July 16, 2017

(AFP/File)

Kei Nishikori Japanese tries to end title drought at past win site
Roger Federer Play until I'm 40? Superstar eyes new era of supremacy
Wimbledon 2017 Memories from the second week
Dominic Thiem Player says catching Big Four still 'long ways' off
Serena Williams Tennis star serves ace for black women's equal pay
Novak Djokovic Serbian superstar hopes to imitate take-a-break Federer
Novak Djokovic Tennis star out for season with elbow injury
Federer, Nadal 'Like watching Picasso' -- Hall of Famer Roddick hails tennis stars
Washington Open Halep, Raonic, Dimitrov take wildcards
Wimbledon Roger Federer, Garbine Muguruza attend Grand Slam Champions Ball [Photos]
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

World number three Roger Federer, who captured his record 19th Grand Slam singles crown last month at Wimbledon, said Tuesday he will play in next week's ATP event at Montreal.

The Rogers Cup event marks the 35-year-old Swiss star's first tuneup event for the US Open, which starts August 28, and will be his first visit to Montreal since 2011.

The Canadian hardcourt event alternates between Montreal and Toronto with a WTA event every year.

"I'm happy to be coming back to Montreal, as I have not had the chance to play there for many years," Federer said. "This 2017 season has been very exciting and I am really looking forward to being back on the court."

Federer captured the Australian Open for the fifth time in his career, then won his eighth Wimbledon title. Federer also took titles at Indian Wells, Miami and Halle.

It also means Federer will celebrate his 36th birthday next Tuesday in Montreal.

"We are celebrating today and the celebrations will continue over the next few days, especially since Federer will celebrate his birthday with us on August 8," said tournament director Eugene Lapierre. "I'm certain the Montreal fans will give him the welcome he deserves."

Federer seeks his third crown in the Canadian event but the first in Montreal after 2004 and 2006 triumphs in Toronto.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Serena Williams Tennis star serves ace for black women's equal paybullet
2 Kei Nishikori Japanese tries to end title drought at past win sitebullet
3 US Open Competition preparation heats up for No. 2 Halepbullet

Tennis

Austria's Dominic Thiem, pictured on July 10, 2017, recognizes the value of a strong run-up to a Slam with the US Open looming
Dominic Thiem Player says catching Big Four still 'long ways' off
John Isner withdrew from Washington, where he was seeded ninth and owned a first-round bye
John Isner US number one sidelined by sore right knee after two titles
Maria Sharapova of Russia competes against Jennifer Brady of the US during her Bank of the West Classic first round match, at Stanford University Taube Family Tennis Stadium in California, on July 31, 2017
Maria Sharapova Champion battles into second round at WTA Stanford
John Isner of the US poses with the trophy after winning the BB&amp;T Atlanta Open, on July 30, 2017
ATP Atlanta Isner downs Harrison for fourth title