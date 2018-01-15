Marylove Edwards wins at West & Central African U14

news

Nigerian teen star Marylove Edwards came out tops at the ongoing 2018 CAT/ITF West and Central African Junior Championship qualifiers holding in Togo, West Africa by winning the Under 14.

In her debut competition since her national call-up, the 12-year-old beat Kumba of Mali 6-2, 6-0 to become the new champion.

Before getting to the final, she beat Stephanie (Cameroon) 6-3, 6-0 just after defeating Rodia Noudogbessi of Benin with a comprehensive 6-0, 6-0 victory in the quarter final.

She had previously beat Etana (Cameroon) 6-3, 6-1.

Marylove excited

“I am excited and happy to be the champion of the West and Central African Junior Championship. I also want to say thank you to EleVen by Venus for giving me the nice outfit I wore in the finals,” she said in a statement by her representative at Temple Management Company (TMC).

Coached by her dad, Marylove started her tennis career at the tender age of four.

According to the last ranking from June 2017, she is currently ranked first in Africa for U14 Girls.