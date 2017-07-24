Home > Pulse Sports > Tennis >

John Isner :  US top seed beats Aussie Ebden for ATP Newport title

John Isner US top seed beats Aussie Ebden for ATP Newport title

The 32-year-old American won 37-of-41 first-serve points in the 74-minute triumph in capturing his 11th career ATP title...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Isner captured his 11th career ATP title and third on the grass at Newport, Rhode Island play

John Isner captured his 11th career ATP title and third on the grass at Newport, Rhode Island

(AFP/File)

ATP Hall of Fame Championships Isner, Karlovic advance, Mannarino out at Newport
Wimbledon Five facts on finalist Marin Cilic
Djokovic Angry tennis star wants tiebreak final sets
ATP Hall of Fame Open Isner fires 20 aces to blast into Newport semis
Wimbledon All England Club courts dismissed
Wimbledon Players wanted to stop over 'hole' in court
Andy Murray World number one to start Queen's bid against Bedene
French Open Nadal into 11th quarter-final, Wozniacki tops ex-champ
Djokovic Tennis star crushes Thiem to secure Zverev Rome final
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US top seed John Isner blasted 17 aces Sunday in defeating Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to win the ATP Hall of Fame Open title.

The 32-year-old American won 37-of-41 first-serve points in the 74-minute triumph in capturing his 11th career ATP title and third on the grass at Newport, Rhode Island, after 2011 and 2012.

Isner did not faced a break point in the week and the only set where he was pushed to a tie-breaker was the last, when he took three of the final four points for the victory.

"I'm very happy with how I played all week. It was a perfect week," Isner said. "I couldn't ask for anything better."

Ebden, the lowest-ranked ATP finalist since 2009 at 249th, was in his first ATP final. The 29-year-old South African-born former Commonwealth Games bronze medalist was only 3-3 in 2017 ATP main draw matches until this week, when he won six matches in six days to reach the final.

"It's disappointing, but at the same time I have to be happy with my week," Ebden said.

It was the first title for Isner since Atlanta in 2015 and came in his first final since last November's Paris Masters, where he lost to Britain's top-ranked Andy Murray.

"It has been two years since I won a tournament, so I had that weighing on my mind," Isner said.

"It's hard to win a tournament. It's no small feat to come out here and be the last man standing. I'm very happy about that."

Isner, ranked 21st, improved his career record at Newport to 19-5. He broke Ebden's first service game of the match for a 2-0 lead and held from there to claim the opening set.

Isner improved to 3-0 lifetime against Ebden without dropping a set, also winning in the fouth round at Indian Wells in 2012 and in the second round at Wimbledon in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Boris Becker Tennis legend loses £100m to Nigerian oil firmbullet
2 ATP Hall of Fame Open Isner fires 20 aces to blast into Newport semisbullet
3 Lagos Lawn Tennis Club Pulse Exclusive: Police arrest 20 club...bullet

Tennis

Russia's Andrey Rublev returns the ball on July 23, 2017
Andrey Rublev Russian lucky guy Rublev wins first career crown
Former world tennis number one Andy Roddick, pictured on July 21, 2017, gushed about his contemporaries as he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, comparing Federer and Nadal's skills to Picasso
Federer, Nadal 'Like watching Picasso' -- Hall of Famer Roddick hails tennis stars
Romania's Simona Halep returns against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships on July 11, 2017
Washington Open Halep, Raonic, Dimitrov take wildcards
US tennis player John Isner, pictured on July 6, 2017, defeated Australian Sam Groth to advance to the quarter-finals of the ATP Hall of Fame Championships
ATP Hall of Fame Championships Isner, Karlovic advance, Mannarino out at Newport