Home > Pulse Sports > Tennis >

John Isner :  US number one sidelined by sore right knee after two titles

John Isner US number one sidelined by sore right knee after two titles

The 32-year-old standout, a three-time runner-up at the Washington hardcourt event, won the 11th and 12th titles of his career over the past two weeks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Isner withdrew from Washington, where he was seeded ninth and owned a first-round bye play

John Isner withdrew from Washington, where he was seeded ninth and owned a first-round bye

(GETTY/AFP/File)

US Open Competition preparation heats up for No. 2 Halep
Kei Nishikori Japanese tries to end title drought at past win site
ATP Atlanta Isner downs Harrison for fourth title
John Isner US top seed beats Aussie Ebden for ATP Newport title
Wimbledon All England Club courts dismissed
ATP Hall of Fame Open Isner fires 20 aces to blast into Newport semis
ATP Hall of Fame Championships Isner, Karlovic advance, Mannarino out at Newport
Wimbledon Five facts on finalist Marin Cilic
Djokovic Angry tennis star wants tiebreak final sets
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New US number one John Isner, who took back-to-back titles the past two weeks in Newport and Atlanta, withdrew from the ATP Citi Open on Monday with a right knee injury.

The 32-year-old standout, a three-time runner-up at the Washington hardcourt event, won the 11th and 12th titles of his career over the past two weeks, downing Australian Matthew Ebden on Newport grass and compatriot Ryan Harrison in two Atlanta tie-breakers in the finals.

But the toll prompted Isner to withdraw from Washington, where he was seeded ninth and owned a first-round bye, as Masters Series events in Montreal and Cincinnati loom before the US Open starts August 28.

The twin triumphs were enough to boost Isner over Jack Sock in the rankings to top the American list, Isner moving to 18th this week with Sock staying at 19th.

Isner's departure leaves only nine of the world's top 20 players at the US Open tuneup event in the US capital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Serena Williams Tennis star serves ace for black women's equal paybullet
2 ATP Atlanta Isner downs Harrison for fourth titlebullet
3 US Open Competition preparation heats up for No. 2 Halepbullet

Tennis

Austria's Dominic Thiem, pictured on July 10, 2017, recognizes the value of a strong run-up to a Slam with the US Open looming
Dominic Thiem Player says catching Big Four still 'long ways' off
Ninth-ranked Kei Nishikori was the 2014 US Open runner-up, becoming the first Asian man in a Grand Slam final, and reached the semi-finals last year at Flushing Meadows
Kei Nishikori Japanese tries to end title drought at past win site
Maria Sharapova of Russia competes against Jennifer Brady of the US during her Bank of the West Classic first round match, at Stanford University Taube Family Tennis Stadium in California, on July 31, 2017
Maria Sharapova Champion battles into second round at WTA Stanford
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki's win gives her a first final on outdoor clay since 2011, when she was world number one
WTA Wozniacki gets 42nd win of season, faces Siniakova in Bastad final