Federer, Muguruza attend Wimbledon Champions Ball [Photos]

Wimbledon Roger Federer, Garbine Muguruza attend Grand Slam Champions Ball [Photos]

On Sunday evening, it was time for the tennis stars to let their hairs down at Wimbledon Champions Ball.

Roger Federer and Mirka play Roger Federer and wife Mirka at the Wimbledon Champions Ball (PA)

Wimbledon singles champions Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza attended the Wimbledon Champions Ball on Sunday, July 16.

Federer on Sunday beat Marin Cilic to win the Wimbledon’s men title, his record eighth while Muguruza won the women’s title beating Venus Williams.

Garbine Muguruza play Garbine Muguruza beat Venus Williams to win Wimbledon title (PA)

 

Federer arrived at the Guildhall in Central London looking dapper with his wife, Mirka.

Muguruza was excited to be at the Ball where she was to have a Champions dance with Federer.

Roger Federer play Roger Federer won his eighth Wimbledon title (PA)

 

She had supported the tennis legend during his men’s final against Cilic because she preferred dancing with him on the night.

Oh, come on… Roger! I like Cilic, I have to say seriously, but I want to see if he's that elegant also at dancing,” she said when she was asked she rather dance with.

Garbine Muguruza play Garbine Muguruza was happy Federer won so she could dance with him at the Ball (PA)

 

The dance between the two champions at the Wimbledon dance was a tradition until Andy Murray opted out of dancing with Serena Williams.

In 2015 Novak Djokovic and Williams danced to Night Fever by Bee Gees.

