Boris Becker loses £100m fortune to Nigerian oil firm

Boris Becker loses £100m to Nigerian oil firm

A huge part of his Becker's £100million fortune has been lost to failed investments in a Nigerian oil company.

Boris Becker earned more than $25 million and won six Grand Slam titles during a glittering career in the 80s and 90s

Tennis legend Boris Becker has lost his almost his entire wealth in failed investment in Nigerian firms.

Known as one of tennis greats, Becker made a huge fortune during his career that spanned 15 years.

A huge part of his £100million fortune has however been lost after the Nigerian oil company he invested in suffered losses.

According to German news magazine Der Spiegel, the former tennis player bought shares in these companies in 2013.

Boris Becker play Boris Becker (James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock)

 

The deals the report say was brokered by a Canadian firm and a Nigerian employee of Becker.

The 49-year-old declared bankrupt in June 2017 and his lawyer John Briggs told the London court the six-time Grand Slam winner ‘is not a sophisticated individual when it comes to finances.’

Becker’s remaining assets will be disposed of to pay creditors.

