ATP :  Philipp Kohlschreiber wins eighth title

German Philipp Kohlschreiber claimed the eighth ATP Tour title of his career by brushing aside Joao Sousa in the final of the claycourt event at Kitzbuhel on Saturday.

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber celebrates beating Portugal's Joao Sousa in Kitzbuhel, Austria, to secure his eighth ATP title play

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber celebrates beating Portugal's Joao Sousa in Kitzbuhel, Austria, to secure his eighth ATP title

(APA/AFP)

The 33-year-old eased to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over his Portuguese opponent, who remains without a tournament win since 2015.

Kohlschreiber had lost his two previous tour finals, but he recovered from a break down in the opening set with four straight games.

The world number 47 had to fight back from 3-1 down in the second set as well, but once again Sousa gave up four games on the trot to slump to defeat.

It was Kohlschreiber's first title since winning on the Munich clay in May 2016, and he will move up six places in the new world rankings on Monday.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

