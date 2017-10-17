Home > Pulse Sports >

Serie A :  Juventus not in crisis, insists Allegri

Serie A Juventus not in crisis, insists Allegri

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri insisted Tuesday that the Serie A champions were not in crisis despite recent setbacks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri attends a training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League match against Sporting CP Lisbona on October 17, 2017 at the 'Juventus Stadium' in Turin play

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri attends a training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League match against Sporting CP Lisbona on October 17, 2017 at the 'Juventus Stadium' in Turin

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri insisted Tuesday that the Serie A champions were not in crisis despite recent setbacks.

Italian title-winners in the last six seasons, Juventus lost to Lazio on Saturday -- a first home defeat in over two years -- to trail leaders Napoli by five points.

But Allegri said morale was buoyant ahead of a key Champions League clash at home against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

"Juve is not in a crisis, the championship is long, the Champions League is another competition," he told a press conference.

"We have to regain balance. We can't get depressed, because we drew in (Atalanta) Bergamo and we lost at home to Lazio.

"What matters most right now, however, is tomorrow's match against Sporting, who will be a difficult opponent, as they defend well, and have a strong and experienced coach.

"They played a great match against Barcelona, so we must be smart, keep our heads and stay focused."

Juventus are level on three points in Group D with Sporting -- who have never won in Italy -- with Barcelona leading after winning their opening two games, 3-0 over the Italians and 1-0 over the Portuguese.

"It's mathematics. If we win the next two games we are qualified, otherwise we have to wait for others," said Allegri, who insisted he would still count on Argentine star Paulo Dybala for penalties despite him missing two in recent games.

"After the first few games he (Dybala) was being compared to (Lionel) Messi, now because of the penalties he isn't anymore.

"He's young and extraordinary, these things will strengthen him and allow him to find a balance.

"Will Dybala take the penalties? Always him. That absolutely will not change."

Meanwhile, veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini warned that the championship was not on the back-burner as they focused on the Champions League after two heartbreaking final defeats in the past three years.

"Juventus have always held great importance for the Italian championship, bearing in mind that you can only get to the Champions League if you play well in your domestic league," he said.

"The experience is different, what you need to win is different, and you must be ready to go from day one in the Champions League while Serie A is a more gradual growth step by step."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Premier League Rooney rides to Everton's rescuebullet
2 Newcastle Ashley puts EPL club up for salebullet
3 Premier League City crush Stoke with magnificent seven, Palace stun...bullet

Related Articles

Serie A Bad hair day but Khedira set for Juventus return
Paulo Dybala Juventus's player turns deadly focus to Europe
Champions League Lemonis awaits baptism of fire against Juventus
Champions League Juventus beat Olympiakos 2 - 0
Juventus president banned for year over illegal ticket sales
Serie A Juventus boss Allegri fears video ref turning soccer into baseball
Serie A Napoli pull clear as Lazio topple Juventus
Giorgio Chiellini Juventus defender recalls Champions League pain

Sports

Italy's head coach Gian Piero Ventura is confident his side will not out on the World Cup in 2018, which would be the first time in 50 years
2018 World Cup History boys Italy confident of reaching tournament
Manchester United's coach Jose Mourinho triggered talk of a potential switch to Paris Saint-Germain when the United manager spoke admiringly about the Qatari-owned French club in a recent television interview
Jose Mourinho Honestly, I have no PSG plans, Manager says
Hungary's German head coach Bernd Storck has stepped down after an unsuccessful bid to reach the 2018 World Cup finals
Bernd Storck Hungary coach out after poor World Cup campaign
Bayern Munich's headcoach Jupp Heynckes took his side to the Champions League title in 2013 to complete the treble of European, Bundesliga and German Cup titles in the 2012/13 season
Champions League Heynckes back as Bayern regroup for Celtic