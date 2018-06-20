Ronaldo sets another record after scoring against Morocco

news

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Morocco on Wednesday was his 85 goal in international football, making him set a new record as the European with most goals in national team football.

Ronaldo’s header in the early minutes of Portugal’s second game in the ongoing World Cup was enough to hand Portugal all the three points against the North Africans.

The goal has sent him to 85 goals, beating Ferenc Puskas as the European with most goals in international football.

Puskas who played for two national teams, namely Hungary and Spain bagged a total of 84 goals and Ronaldo prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup was trailing him by three goals, but his hat-trick against Spain and a goal against Morocco has surpassed the legendary attacker.

Coincidentally Puskas like Ronaldo also had illustrious career with Real Madrid, winning two UEFA Champions League titles with the Spanish giants in 1959 and 1960.