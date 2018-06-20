Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

Ronaldo sets another record after scoring against Morocco

World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Morocco to become Europe’s all-time topscorer

The Portuguese skipper scored against Morocco to beat Ferenc Puskas as the Europe's all-time top scorer in international football.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Morocco to become Europe’s all-time topscorer
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Morocco on Wednesday was his 85 goal in international football, making him set a new record as the European with most goals in national team football.

Ronaldo’s header in the early minutes of Portugal’s second game in the ongoing World Cup was enough to hand Portugal all the three points against the North Africans.

The goal has sent him to 85 goals, beating Ferenc Puskas as the European with most goals in international football.

READ MORE: Anas mocks Kennedy Agyapong & Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s hit song ‘Obia Wone Master’

Puskas who played for two national teams, namely Hungary and Spain bagged a total of 84 goals and Ronaldo prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup was trailing him by three goals, but his hat-trick against Spain and a goal against Morocco has surpassed the legendary attacker.

Coincidentally Puskas like Ronaldo also had illustrious career with Real Madrid, winning two UEFA Champions League titles with the Spanish giants in 1959 and 1960.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Bet9ja A review on one of Nigeria's best betting sitebullet
2 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from the cracking game between Spain and...bullet
3 Beatrice Vio No limbs, no problem for Italy's fencing firebrandbullet

Sports

How Mo Salah’s world best dreams froze in the cold at the hands of Russian ‘mafia’
World Cup 2018 How Mo Salah’s world best dreams froze in the cold at the hands of Russian ‘mafia’
Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position.
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles supporters stranded in Kaliningrad
Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed by Twitter users as he led Portugal to a 1-0 win over Morocco in their second  group B game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Wednesday, June 20.
World Cup 2018 Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0
Bert van Marwijk led the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final
Football Van Marwijk highlights Australian World Cup failing