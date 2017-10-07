Home > Pulse Sports >

Rafael Nadal :  'We're not 20 years old any more,' Tennis star says

Rafael Nadal 'We're not 20 years old any more,' Tennis star says

World number one Rafael Nadal responded to a simmering debate about the amount of tennis the top stars play, saying: "We are not 20 years old any more."

  • Published:
Despite his advancing years Nadal is enjoying a stellar season following a catalogue of injuries in previous seasons, winning five titles including the US Open and French Open play

Despite his advancing years Nadal is enjoying a stellar season following a catalogue of injuries in previous seasons, winning five titles including the US Open and French Open

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

World number one Rafael Nadal responded to a simmering debate about the amount of tennis the top stars play, saying: "We are not 20 years old any more."

The 31-year-old Spaniard reached the final of the China Open on Saturday, seeing off Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in three sets.

Despite his advancing years Nadal is enjoying a stellar season following a catalogue of injuries in previous seasons, winning five titles including the US Open and French Open.

But many of his rivals are suffering injury or fatigue as the season approaches its climax, with Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, China Open defending champion Andy Murray and Japanese star Kei Nishikori all missing.

However, the oldest of the lot, Roger Federer, is set to compete in Shanghai next week and Nadal refused to add his powerful voice to those demanding fewer tournaments.

"When I have been in that position (injured), I don't remember the people talking that much about these things," Nadal said after defeating the 26-year-old Dimitrov in their semi-final.

"The problem now is there is a couple of players (injured), it's a coincidence, first thing.

"Second thing, we cannot forget that we are not 20 years old any more.

"It is true that the calendar is tough, but at the same time it is true that Federer has 36 years, I think, I have 31, Novak 30, Andy 30, Nishikori, I don't know, 27.

"It is normal that at some point these kind of players that are playing a lot of matches and a lot of years in a row, at some point they have some problems."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andres Iniesta Midfielder agrees first 'lifetime' contract at Barcabullet
2 2018 World Cup Depleted Ghana squad prepares to face Ugandabullet
3 2018 World Cup Germany, England seal tournament berthsbullet

Related Articles

Laver Cup Federer leads Europe to maiden title
Kevin Anderson Gutted yet pleased, player hopes to build on US Open loss
US Open Champion Nadal stretches clear as No 1
Laver Cup Federer, Nadal relish teaming up at tennis tournament
Rafael Nadal 'Very happy' World number one survives Beijing scare
Rafael Nadal Heartbroken 'wants to cry' over Catalan vote
Milos Raonic Canadian tramples Troicki on return in Tokyo
Japan Open Goffin fights back to down Gasquet in Tokyo
Maria Sharapova What ban? Chinese in thrall to tennis 'goddess'
Rafael Nadal Player says sport and politics don't mix after Catalonia clashes

Sports

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi came off the bench to send the Super Eagles to the World Cup
Nigeria vs Zambia Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup with 1-0 victory
Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson watches Stephen Curry attempt a three-pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers during their NBA game in Los Angeles, California
NBA Anthem protests would be 'counter-productive': Curry
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return during his men's singles semi-final match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the China Open in Beijing on October 7, 2017
China Open Nadal outlasts Dimitrov to reach Beijing final
Adrian Mannarino of France returns a shot against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their men's singles semi-final match of the Japan Open in Tokyo on October 7, 2017
Japan Open Mannarino defeats Cilic, reaches Tokyo finals