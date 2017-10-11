Premier League :  Rose, Lamela return to Spurs training

Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are back in training with the Tottenham Hotspur first-team squad after long injury lay-offs, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

England full-back Rose has been sidelined since late January with a knee injury and Argentine midfielder Lamela has not played for nearly 12 months due to hip problems.

But Spurs revealed on Wednesday that the pair had rejoined their team-mates on the training ground as they bid to recapture their fitness.

Spurs tweeted: "Danny Rose and @ErikLamela train with the rest of the team at Hotspur Way today as they continue to progress with their rehabilitation."

Despite his lengthy spell out, Rose created controversy on the eve of the new season with critical comments about Tottenham's pay structure and transfer strategy, although the 27-year-old subsequently apologised.

Lamela, 25, has suffered problems with both hips and was not named in Tottenham's squad for the group stages of the Champions League.

The north London club have started the season brightly despite the absence of Rose and Lamela and are third in the Premier League table, boosted by the prolific goalscoring of Harry Kane.