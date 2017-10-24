Home > Pulse Sports >

Premier League :  EPL 'Big Six' thwarted in bid for larger TV cut

Premier League EPL 'Big Six' thwarted in bid for larger TV cut

The Premier League's 'Big Six' clubs have been stopped in their bid to gain a greater share of the English top flight's lucrative overseas television deals, it was announced Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Currently, the money from the globally popular Premier League makes from foreign broadcasting deals is shared evenly between the 20 clubs in the division play

Currently, the money from the globally popular Premier League makes from foreign broadcasting deals is shared evenly between the 20 clubs in the division

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Premier League's 'Big Six' clubs have been stopped in their bid to gain a greater share of the English top flight's lucrative overseas television deals, it was announced Tuesday.

Currently, the money from the globally popular Premier League makes from foreign broadcasting deals is shared evenly between the 20 clubs in the division.

But the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur -- the so-called 'Big Six' -- argued their greater worldwide popularity entitled them to a bigger cut.

Earlier this month it was decided further talks were needed on amending the league's rules, but a statement issued by the Premier League on Tuesday said a planned meeting had been cancelled after it had "become clear that there is currently no consensus for change".

A two-thirds majority would be needed to change the current set-up, meaning 14 clubs would have to be in favour, and Premier League chairman Richard Scudamore had come up with a compromise plan which would see 35 percent of the overseas rights shared out according to final league position -- a similar scheme is used to allocate domestic broadcast revenues.

But with overseas income growing at a faster rate than that being generated domestically, many clubs were concerned about the possible impact of any change.

"Clubs have been discussing the distribution formula for their international broadcasting revenues," the statement added.

"The Premier League has facilitated these discussions, to bring together the wide range of views which exist.

"It has become clear that there is currently no consensus for change, meaning (Wednesday's) club meeting is not necessary.

"The way the Premier League operates, clubs can bring forward a proposal at any time. In the absence of a significant majority in favour of doing things differently, the current rules will apply."

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins highlighted the need to maintain competitiveness between the bigger and smaller clubs in his programme notes for the home match against Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

"In my opinion, competitiveness is the most important single factor that makes the Premier League so appealing across the world -- and this must be protected at all costs," he wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 French Ligue 1 Ref fell for 'Marseille theatrics' says sent-off Neymarbullet
2 Bundesliga Bayern confirm Mueller injury, Hummels in doubtbullet
3 La Liga Barcelona roll on calmly amidst Catalan chaosbullet

Related Articles

Premier League With Steve Dede 5 things we learnt this weekend
Everton Koeman comes unstuck at club
Ronald Koeman Everton sack manager after woeful start to season
Ronald Koeman Dutch manager adamant he can turn Everton's season around
Premier League Merseyside misery as Liverpool and Everton lose heavily
Premier League Manchester City top of the tubes
England Vialli says country struggle to handle pressure
Under-17 World Cup Teen football stars shine in World Cup shop window

Sports

The inclusion of Hummels (pictured) in the squad for Leipzig is good news for Bayern after stand-in captain Thomas Mueller was ruled out for the next three weeks
Bayern Munich Hummels fit for Leipzig Cup clash
The Adidas logo is seen on the jerseys of AC Milan's midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura (R) and forward Patrick Cutrone as they celebrate during the Italian Serie A football match against Inter Milan October 15, 2017
AC Milan Club cut short Adidas deal
US Soccer said Dave Sarachan and the remainder of the US team's technical staff will direct the squad for the November 14 friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo and company in the final US match of the year
Football Friendlies Assistant Sarachan to coach US team at Portugal friendly
Appointed in late February, Deportivo la Coruna manager Pepe Mel managed to keep the Galicians in La Liga last season, but a 2-1 home defeat to Girona left Deportivo in 16th, just two points above the relegation zone
Mel sacked by Deportivo la Coruna