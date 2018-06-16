Pulse.ng logo
Player Ratings from the cracking game between Spain and Portugal

World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from the cracking game between Spain and Portugal

This how players fared in the most exciting 2018 World Cup group game so far

  • Published:
play
Spain could only manage a point against as Ronaldo remained resilient with a hat-trick to make sure the game ended 3-3.

We now look at both La Roja and the Selecao of Portugal fared on the night

Portugal

Rui Patricio 6

He may have conceded three goals which he could do little about but seemed like a safe pair of hands for the rest of the game.

Cedric Soares 7

He was great as he surged forward and he was one of the few who could square off with Costa

Pepe - 6

play
 

He went down too easily for Costa’s 1 goal and looked a little rusty against an in-form striker.

Jose Fonte - 7

He did his bit as he could do little about the Spanish goals.

Raphael Guerrero 7

He put up as a solid performance but sometimes could not get the hang of Spanish passes

William Carvalho - 7

He was strong and powerful, did not lose possession easily and won the ball back several times.

READ ALSO:World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco vrs Iran game

Joao Moutinho - 7

Very industrious and dependable for Portugal, and kept going as he legs could carry him.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

He could pass as the weak link for Portugal on the day as he was brought off in the second half whilst on a yellow.

Bernardo Silva - 6

He was quite on the average and did not seem like his normal explosive self

Goncalo Guedes - 6

He went through a number of counter attacking sequences but the end product was missing mostly

Cristiano Ronaldo - 10

play
 

Cool and calm under pressure for the penalty, lucky for his second, but stupendous for the third. Amazing performance from the reigning FIFA Men’s Best Player

Spain

De Gea -5

play
 

 An absolute howler for his second goal conceeded and unsighted for his third goal conceded explains it all. Very bad night for arguably the best goalkeeper in the World

 

 Nacho - 7

 He enjoyed the best of both worlds in this game from the defender.

 Villian to bring down Ronaldo for the penalty and a hero in putting in the best goal he will ever score to make up for it.

Gerard Pique - 7

Good in possession as ever, and with Ronaldo scoring from two set pieces and a goalkeeping error he will feel unlucky to concede three.

 

Sergio Ramos - 7

Some beautiful cross field balls and passing, looked fairly solid at the back especially against Guedes

READ ALSO:Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup record

Jordi Alba - 6

A quiet game by his standards, good in possession as expected but not as much of an attacking threat as usual.

Sergio Busquets - 7

Winning the ball back consistently, and spreading possession, Busquets remains calm and collected.

 Koke - 7

The man behind the passing, never takes the headlines but kept Spanish midfield ticking

David Silva - 8

An impressive performance to link with Costa up front, and a constant danger for Portugal.

Isco - 9

A brilliant talent, controlling the passing and play all over the pitch. His skills and trickery frustrated Portugal.

Andres Iniesta - 7

Tired towards the end before being substituted, but showed glimpses of his passing that oozes class.

Diego Costa - 9

play
 

One of his best performances in a Spanish shirt, two goals and an overall good performance. He was Unlucky to be subbed.

