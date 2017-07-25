Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Yuliya Efimova :  Finger-wagging swimmer antagonises rival King

Yuliya Efimova Finger-wagging swimmer antagonises rival King

The Russian wagged a finger in the air -- signalling 'number one' -- after winning her semi-final, which was like a red rag to the bull for America's King.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russia's Yuliya Efimova clocked 1min 04.36sec in the semi-finals at the world aquatics championships play

Russia's Yuliya Efimova clocked 1min 04.36sec in the semi-finals at the world aquatics championships

(AFP)

Yuliya Efimova Yuliya Efimova appeals to CAS over Rio ban
David Moyes 5 other people who made embarrassing remarks when microphone was on
Short Course Hosszu launches short course swimming worlds with a bang
Short Course World Championships New swimming stars seek to shine at Short Course worlds
Rio Paralympic Game Preview
Rio 2016 Olympics Brazilian fans boo foreign athletes in culture clash
Rio 2016 Olympic Games Recap Australia make history, Hosszu wins again
In Russia Doping rife in Russian swimming, claims newspaper probe
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Controversial Yuliya Efimova came within a whisker of the world record for the women's 100m breaststroke on Monday -- and rival Lily King said the Russian's continued finger-wagging is just pure motivation.

Efimova, 25, clocked 1min 04.36sec in the semi-finals at the world aquatics championships -- just 0.01 short of Ruta Meilutyte's world record set four years ago in Barcelona.

The Russian wagged a finger in the air -- signalling 'number one' -- after winning her semi-final, which was like a red rag to the bull for America's King.

"I always watch the heat before, I saw her little finger-wagging, which just motivating me more," said King, 20, with a grin.

"It's going to be a great final tomorrow."

King was just 0.17sec behind Efimova's time into Tuesday's final with Meilutyte, the 2012 Olympic champion, at 0.70sec back.

The scene is set for the rivals to clash again in Budapest in a repeat of last year's battle for Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro.

Efimova's finger-wagging had already sparked a war of words between the American and the Russian at the 2016 Olympics when King beat Efimova to gold.

"You wave your finger 'number one' and you’ve been caught drug cheating... I’m not a fan," fumed King last year.

Efimova said King's remark turned Olympic swimming into "war".

The American's comments came after Efimova served a 16-month doping ban that ran until February 2015, only to win the world title five months later on home soil in Kazan.

Ahead of the world final in Budapest on Tuesday, Meilutyte said she was happy to see her world record almost fall and is hoping for a fast final.

"It's great for the sport, the more records broken the better," said the 20-year-old Meilutyte who races for Lithuania.

"It makes everything a lot more interesting and makes us push harder to get those records, it's nice to see the girls go fast."

Having finished a disappointing seventh behind King and Efimova in the Rio Olympic final, Meilutyte is hoping to medal in Tuesday's final.

"I want to realise my full potential, I think I'm still to reach my peak, I'm very happy," she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 LPGA Kim's sizzling 63 delivers Marathon victorybullet
2 Markmentors Players, officials of Nigerian basketball club attacked by...bullet
3 John Kundla Original Lakers coach, dead at 101bullet

Sports

Broncos safety David Bruton, pictured in 2014, has decided to retire from the NFL after suffering multiple concussions, saying he wants to have his brain in working order when he gets older
David Bruton Ex-Broncos standout retires from NFL after multiple concussions
Hungary's Katinka Hosszu clocked 2min 07.00sec to retain the gold medal in the women's 200m Individual Medley final on July 24, 2017
Katinka Hosszu Emotional swimmer retains 200m IM world title
Free agent point guard Derrick Rose is set to sign a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to US media
NBA Derrick Rose reportedly agrees one-year deal with Cavaliers
The Calgary bid exploration committee has estimated the price tag for the games to be about $4.6 billion
Winter Games Financial concerns leave Calgary wary of 2026 bid