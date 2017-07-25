Yuliya Efimova :  Finger-wagging swimmer antagonises rival King

Controversial Yuliya Efimova came within a whisker of the world record for the women's 100m breaststroke on Monday -- and rival Lily King said the Russian's continued finger-wagging is just pure motivation.

Efimova, 25, clocked 1min 04.36sec in the semi-finals at the world aquatics championships -- just 0.01 short of Ruta Meilutyte's world record set four years ago in Barcelona.

The Russian wagged a finger in the air -- signalling 'number one' -- after winning her semi-final, which was like a red rag to the bull for America's King.

"I always watch the heat before, I saw her little finger-wagging, which just motivating me more," said King, 20, with a grin.

"It's going to be a great final tomorrow."

King was just 0.17sec behind Efimova's time into Tuesday's final with Meilutyte, the 2012 Olympic champion, at 0.70sec back.

The scene is set for the rivals to clash again in Budapest in a repeat of last year's battle for Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro.

Efimova's finger-wagging had already sparked a war of words between the American and the Russian at the 2016 Olympics when King beat Efimova to gold.

"You wave your finger 'number one' and you’ve been caught drug cheating... I’m not a fan," fumed King last year.

Efimova said King's remark turned Olympic swimming into "war".

The American's comments came after Efimova served a 16-month doping ban that ran until February 2015, only to win the world title five months later on home soil in Kazan.

Ahead of the world final in Budapest on Tuesday, Meilutyte said she was happy to see her world record almost fall and is hoping for a fast final.

"It's great for the sport, the more records broken the better," said the 20-year-old Meilutyte who races for Lithuania.

"It makes everything a lot more interesting and makes us push harder to get those records, it's nice to see the girls go fast."

Having finished a disappointing seventh behind King and Efimova in the Rio Olympic final, Meilutyte is hoping to medal in Tuesday's final.

"I want to realise my full potential, I think I'm still to reach my peak, I'm very happy," she said.