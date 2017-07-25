Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Winter Games :  Financial concerns leave Calgary wary of 2026 bid

Winter Games Financial concerns leave Calgary wary of 2026 bid

A potential bid was on the agenda of Monday's city council meeting in the city in Western Canada that hosted the 1988 Winter Games.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Calgary bid exploration committee has estimated the price tag for the games to be about $4.6 billion play

The Calgary bid exploration committee has estimated the price tag for the games to be about $4.6 billion

(GETTY/AFP/File)

Intel Company becomes top Olympic partner after McDonald's split
NBA Warriors big man Pachulia hopes to cap career with title
Rugby Mvovo seals South Africa A win in historic game
Super Rugby Crusaders warned not to cross 'that line' against Chiefs
NHL Kunitz scores OT winner, Penguins return to finals
Bode Miller Alpine ski star missing from USA's 2017-18 team list
2020 Olympics Tokyo governor warns of spiralling costs
Los Angeles Rams Stadium opening delayed by one year
Chris Creveling US Olympic speed skater banned for doping
2018 Pyeongchang Games Ticket sales slower than hoped
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The city of Calgary wants more information from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before deciding whether to pursue a bid for the 2026 Winter Games.

A potential bid was on the agenda of Monday's city council meeting in the city in Western Canada that hosted the 1988 Winter Games.

But the bid exploration committee concluded that while a bid is "feasible" it is not sure to be "prudent" and the bid committee want more details from the IOC on host requirements and possible support that would help reduce costs.

"There's absolutely no way to give a 'yes' today," councillor Andre Chabot said. "There's too many uncertainties. We need a better picture."

The bid exploration committee has estimated the price tag for the games to be about $4.6 billion.

That's lower than the $7.7 billion that the 2010 Games in Vancouver, in part because Calgary would be able to use some already existing venues.

The committee's figures estimate the Games would need an injection of some $1.2 billion from municipal and provincial governments to balance the budget.

The committee urged the council to hold off on a decision to see what support the IOC might be able to provide to reduce costs, given IOC president Thomas Bach's declaration in May that the "candidature process ... has become too expensive and too onerous".

The IOC has assured the bid exploration committee that streamlined procedures for organizers offer "opportunities for significant savings".

The host of the 2026 Winter Games will be selected in 2019.

Sion, Switzerland, and Innsbruck, Austria, have voiced interest in bidding for the 2026 Games. Stockholm expressed early interest but indicated in April it would not mount a bid.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cheong Jun Hoong Malaysia pips China in 10m platform for historic goldbullet
2 Markmentors Players, officials of Nigerian basketball club attacked by...bullet
3 John Kundla Original Lakers coach, dead at 101bullet

Sports

Russia's Yuliya Efimova clocked 1min 04.36sec in the semi-finals at the world aquatics championships
Yuliya Efimova Finger-wagging swimmer antagonises rival King
Broncos safety David Bruton, pictured in 2014, has decided to retire from the NFL after suffering multiple concussions, saying he wants to have his brain in working order when he gets older
David Bruton Ex-Broncos standout retires from NFL after multiple concussions
Hungary's Katinka Hosszu clocked 2min 07.00sec to retain the gold medal in the women's 200m Individual Medley final on July 24, 2017
Katinka Hosszu Emotional swimmer retains 200m IM world title
Free agent point guard Derrick Rose is set to sign a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to US media
NBA Derrick Rose reportedly agrees one-year deal with Cavaliers