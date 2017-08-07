Victor Oladipo says Nigerian jollof is the best

NBA star Victor Oladipo has proven to be a Nigerian through and through, weighing on the jollof war to back the country of his mother.

Oladipo is born to a Nigerian nurse Joan Amanze Oladipo and a Sierra Leonean father Christopher Oladipo.

The Indiana Pacers player has chosen to back his mother’s country in the ongoing war over which country has the best jollof in West Africa.

Clearly converted by his mom's jollof, Oladipo who was recently in South Africa for the NBA Africa Game revealed that Nigerian jollof is the best.

Hear from #NBAAfricaGame MVP @VicOladipo of the @Pacers with @Chiney321! https://t.co/7qNxaiCXLT — NBA (@NBA) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

When he was asked about his feeling of being Nigerian, the former Oklahoma City Thunder player said: “Being Nigerian means a lot, it’s something I will never forget.

“Representing Nigeria means everything to me, Green White Green, is what I bleed.

“Like I told everybody during the game cause I was miked Nigerians have the best Jollof rice.”

Oladipo played for Team Africa at the 2017 NBA Africa Game which held in South Africa and although he his team lost, he was named the MVP.

28 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists for @VicOladipo of the @Pacers to earn #NBAAfricaGame MVP honors! https://t.co/gPjSKdAvo9 — NBA (@NBA) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“It’s Just a blessing to be able to come here and experience this country, the game is huge but the true meaning of coming here is the people and the kids and the family we inspire.

“We came here we built houses, we visit orphanages and we did a great job overall just bigger than ourselves.

“Just give back to others, very humbling experience.”

It’s been a good summer for the 25-year-old who won the Dunk of the Year trophy at the inaugural NBA Awards which held on Monday, June 26 .

The then OKC guard won the fans-voted Dunk of the Year award for his dunk on the (then) Atlanta Hawks centre Dwight Howard.

Oladipo was in attendance at the NBA Awards that was hosted by superstar rapper Drake.

He has also been traded to the Pacers in a deal that saw Paul George go the other way to Oklahoma City Thunder.