Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Victor Oladipo says Nigerian jollof is the best

Victor Oladipo NBA star says Nigerian jollof is the best

Oladipo is born to a Nigerian nurse Joan Amanze Oladipo and a Sierra Leonean father Christopher Oladipo.

  • Published:
Victor Oladipo play Victor Oladipo is down with Nigerian jollof (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA Westbrook's Thunder topple Cavs, Celtics and Mavs rally
Sports Paul George has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder
Nneka Ogwumike Nigerian-born basketball star goes nude for ESPN The Magazine
Chamberlain Oguchi Nigerian basketball player joins French club Boulazac Basket Dordogne
NBA Hawks sting Hornets, set playoff date with Wizards
NBA Africa Game 2017 Deng, Sefolosha, Nowitzki among NBA Africa captains
NBA Antetokounmpo leads night upsets as Cavs downed
NBA Westbrook posts 34th triple-double in Thunder win
Chamberlain Oguchi Nigerian basketball star moves to Mexico
Victor Oladipo Nigerian-born basketballer wins Dunk of the Year at NBA Awards
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

NBA star Victor Oladipo has proven to be a Nigerian through and through, weighing on the jollof war to back the country of his mother.

Oladipo is born to a Nigerian nurse Joan Amanze Oladipo and a Sierra Leonean father Christopher Oladipo.

The Indiana Pacers player has chosen to back his mother’s country in the ongoing war over which country has the best jollof in West Africa.

Clearly converted by his mom's jollof, Oladipo who was recently in South Africa for the NBA Africa Game revealed that Nigerian jollof is the best.

 

When he was asked about his feeling of being Nigerian, the former Oklahoma City Thunder player said: “Being Nigerian means a lot, it’s something I will never forget.

“Representing Nigeria means everything to me, Green White Green, is what I bleed.

“Like I told everybody during the game cause I was miked Nigerians have the best Jollof rice.

Oladipo played for Team Africa at the 2017 NBA Africa Game which held in South Africa and although he his team lost, he was named the MVP.

 

It’s Just a blessing to be able to come here and experience this country, the game is huge but the true meaning of coming here is the people and the kids and the family we inspire.

“We came here we built houses, we visit orphanages and we did a great job overall just bigger than ourselves.

“Just give back to others, very humbling experience.”

Victor Oladipo play Victor Oladipo and other NBA stars carried out some charity works during the NBA Africa Game (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

 

It’s been a good summer for the 25-year-old who won the Dunk of the Year trophy at the inaugural NBA Awards which held on Monday, June 26.

The then OKC guard won the fans-voted Dunk of the Year award for his dunk on the (then) Atlanta Hawks centre Dwight Howard.

Oladipo was in attendance at the NBA Awards that was hosted by superstar rapper Drake.

He has also been traded to the Pacers in a deal that saw Paul George go the other way to Oklahoma City Thunder.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 NFL Patriots owner gives Brady's mother Super Bowl ringbullet
2 Syria National basketball team hoops against the oddsbullet
3 Olympics Tokyo 2020 living with spectre of killer quakebullet

Sports

Marc Marquez rides his Honda during qualifying for the Czech MotoGP in Brno on August 5, 2017
Czech MotoGP Marc Marquez fastest in free practice for tournament
Stephen Curry plays a shot during round two of the Ellie Mae Classic, at TCP Stonebrae in Hayward, California, on August 4, 2017
Stephen Curry NBA star relishes playing golf on big stage
South Africa's Morne Morkel (left) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Dawid Malan on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on August 4, 2017
Fourth Test Rabada gives South Africa early edge in competition
Belgium's Dylan Teuns rides during the fourth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Beaujeu and Mont Brouilly, on March 8, 2017
Tour of Poland Teuns holds on to win tournament