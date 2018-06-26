Pulse.ng logo
Victor Oladipo named Most Improved Player at NBA Awards

Victor Oladipo American star of Nigerian descent named Most Improved Player at NBA Awards as Harden takes MVP

In the 2017/2018 season, Oladipo averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and an NBA-best 2.4 steals en route to his first All-Star selection.

Victor Oladipo play Victor Oladipo named Most Improved Player at NBA Awards (Will Navarro/NBAE via Getty Images)
American basketball star of Nigerian descent Victor Oladipo capped his fantastic year with the Indiana Pacers by winning the award for the Most Improved Player at the 2018 NBA Awards that held on Monday, June 26 in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Oklahoma City Thunder thought they had a bargain when they traded Oladipo to the Pacers for Paul George but the 26-year-old proved to be a hit for the pacers.

 

In the 2017/2018 season, he averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and an NBA-best 2.4 steals en route to his first All-Star selection.

On Monday night he beat Houston Rockets center Clint Capela and Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie to complete his turn-around.

I want to thank my God in heaven for giving me the opportunity to play this game,” he said in his acceptance speech.

 

Oladipo went ahead to send a shout-out to his parents, his siblings and his team.

Shout out to the Pacers organization for believing in me. It's only the beginning for us,” he added.

 

Dapper in a flashy suit, Oladipo who is also a singer got the opportunity to thrill the audience during the show on the request of the host of the night Anthony Anderson.

Oladipo is born to a Nigerian nurse Joan Amanze Oladipo and a Sierra Leonean father Christopher Oladipo.

