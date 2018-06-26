Victor Oladipo named Most Improved Player at NBA Awards

In the 2017/2018 season, Oladipo averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and an NBA-best 2.4 steals en route to his first All-Star selection.
Oklahoma City Thunder thought they had a bargain when they traded Oladipo to the Pacers for Paul George but the 26-year-old proved to be a hit for the pacers.
On Monday night he beat Houston Rockets center Clint Capela and Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie to complete his turn-around.
“I want to thank my God in heaven for giving me the opportunity to play this game,” he said in his acceptance speech.
Oladipo went ahead to send a shout-out to his parents, his siblings and his team.
“Shout out to the Pacers organization for believing in me. It's only the beginning for us,” he added.
Dapper in a flashy suit, Oladipo who is also a singer got the opportunity to thrill the audience during the show on the request of the host of the night Anthony Anderson.
Oladipo is born to a Nigerian nurse Joan Amanze Oladipo and a Sierra Leonean father Christopher Oladipo.