Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Tour of Poland :  Sagan back in yellow, Teuns wins stage

Tour of Poland Sagan back in yellow, Teuns wins stage

The 161km stage featured four climbs, but there are more challenging mountain stages to come on the eight day Tour.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Slovakia's Peter Sagan, pictured on July 4, 2017, leads the Tour of Poland by six seconds play

Slovakia's Peter Sagan, pictured on July 4, 2017, leads the Tour of Poland by six seconds

(AFP/File)

Tour de France Froome and Tour rivals dust down after hectic week
Tour of California Evan Huffman wins fourth stage
Tour de France Competition crashes spark descent debate
FIFA FIFA announces Ballon d'Or shortlist
Grand Slam question Who can challenge Serena?
Tour of California Majka wins second stage
Alejandro Valverde Spaniard dedicates Liege win to dead Scarponi
Peter Sagan Cycling star says new team could 'start revolution'
Rio 2016 Van Avermaet wins thrilling men's road race
Jiang Tianyi and Misako Wakamiya claim ITTF Hungary Open titles
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

BMC's Dylan Teuns won Monday's mountainous stage three of the Tour of Poland ahead of Peter Sagan and his teammate, local rider Rafal Majka.

The result puts Sagan back in the overall lead six seconds ahead of Teuns and 12 seconds ahead of Majka as overnight leader Danny van Poppel, a sprinter, drops out of the top ten.

Belgian rider Teuns launched a sudden attack on the final climb to a summit finish at Szczyrk but world road race champion Sagan dug deep to limit the damage and retake the yellow jersey.

The 161km stage featured four climbs, but there are more challenging mountain stages to come on the eight day Tour.

Results

Stage 3

1. Dylan Teuns (BEL/BMC) 3hrs 51min 41sec, 2. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) same time, 3. Rafal Majka (POL/BOH) s.t., 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) s.t., 5. Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED/CPT) at 5sec.

Overall standings

1. Peter Sagan ((SVK/BOH) 10hrs 03min 02sec, 2. Dylan Teuns (BEL/BMC) at 6sec, 3. Rafal Majka (POL/BOH) 12, 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) 16, 5. Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED/CPT) 21.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yuliya Efimova Finger-wagging swimmer antagonises rival Kingbullet
2 Tour of Poland Sagan back in yellow, Teuns wins stagebullet
3 Lewis Hamilton Driver lets Bottas through for third at Hungarian GPbullet

Sports

A record-matching eight Australian players were on NBA opening-night rosters last season, including former NBL player Joe Ingles
NBA Three Australian clubs to play pre-season games in USA
Lewis Hamilton slowed at the final corner of the Hungarian Grand Prix to give a podium finish to Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas
Toto Wolff Mercedes F1 chief says values trump results after Hungarian GP
American Caeleb Dressel became the first swimmer to win three world gold medals in one session
Dressel A star is born -- protege emerges from Phelps' shadow
Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic, pictured in April 2017, clinched the Bastad clay court title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Caroline Wozniacki
Bastad Clay Court Title Siniakova condemns Wozniacki to fifth final defeat of year