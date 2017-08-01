Tour of Poland :  Sagan back in yellow, Teuns wins stage

BMC's Dylan Teuns won Monday's mountainous stage three of the Tour of Poland ahead of Peter Sagan and his teammate, local rider Rafal Majka.

The result puts Sagan back in the overall lead six seconds ahead of Teuns and 12 seconds ahead of Majka as overnight leader Danny van Poppel, a sprinter, drops out of the top ten.

Belgian rider Teuns launched a sudden attack on the final climb to a summit finish at Szczyrk but world road race champion Sagan dug deep to limit the damage and retake the yellow jersey.

The 161km stage featured four climbs, but there are more challenging mountain stages to come on the eight day Tour.

Results

Stage 3

1. Dylan Teuns (BEL/BMC) 3hrs 51min 41sec, 2. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) same time, 3. Rafal Majka (POL/BOH) s.t., 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) s.t., 5. Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED/CPT) at 5sec.

Overall standings

1. Peter Sagan ((SVK/BOH) 10hrs 03min 02sec, 2. Dylan Teuns (BEL/BMC) at 6sec, 3. Rafal Majka (POL/BOH) 12, 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) 16, 5. Tom-Jelte Slagter (NED/CPT) 21.