Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Tour de France :  Froome ready for crosswinds 'war'

Tour de France Froome ready for crosswinds 'war'

Race leader Chris Froome admitted that Tuesday's 10th stage had been the calmest of this year's race.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Race leader Chris Froome says the prospect of crosswinds has got everyone jittery play

Race leader Chris Froome says the prospect of crosswinds has got everyone jittery

(AFP/File)

Tour de France Honoured Froome 50 not out in yellow jersey
Marcel Kittel 'Unbeatable' cyclist continues Tour sprint domination
Tour De France Second Tour blow for Germans Bora as Majka quits
Tour de France Competition crashes spark descent debate
In Italy Froome and Aru insist barge was 'genuine mistake'
Tour de France Froome and Tour rivals dust down after hectic week
Tour de France Marcel Kittel wins photo finish seventh stage
Tour de France Vintage Kittel favourite again for champagne
Tour de France Cavendish wants end to 'vile' social media abuse after crash
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tuesday's flat stage may have been a stroll in the Dordogne countryside but the prospect of crosswinds on Wednesday has got the Tour de France peloton feeling jittery.

Race leader Chris Froome admitted that Tuesday's 10th stage had been the calmest of this year's race -- perhaps of any Tour he'd taken part in -- but he's expecting something entirely different on Wednesday.

The 203.5km route looks pretty flat and should favour a bunch sprint finish, but talk of the possibility of crosswinds means the overall contenders will face a tense day in the saddle.

"Any talk of crosswinds gets the whole peloton quite nervous and everyone will be fighting for those positions at the front," said the three-time Tour winner.

"We're going to have to be ready to go to war again!"

Crosswinds are like kryptonite for cyclists as they can be fatal to a rider's chances of final victory as they cause splits in the peloton that are difficult to bridge.

Spaniard Alejandro Valverde got caught behind a split in the peloton in 2013, Froome's first Tour victory, and lost more than 10 minutes that day, ending his overall hopes.

Wednesday's route from Eymet to Pau is not one where a rider can make a positive difference, but if he were to be caught out by the wind, he could lose all hope.

Otherwise, the stage will likely follow a classic pattern, with a breakaway being allowed a certain amount of leeway before the sprinters' teams chase them down and set up the bunch dash to the line.

If that happens, it will all be about German Marcel Kittel.

The 29-year-old has already won four stages so far this year, taking him to 13 in total.

But his performance on Tuesday was highly deflating for his sprint rivals as he proved far stronger than the rest, making victory seem easy.

And there is a sense that his rivals are starting to lose all hope.

"That's his fourth victory, he's the strongest sprinter at this Tour de France," said Frenchman Nacer Bouhan.

"He's won four sprints out of five, there's not much we can do."

The one sprint Kittel didn't win was on the fourth stage when he was held up by a crash in the final kilometre and found himself too far back to have any chance of catching those in front.

Otherwise, he's simply been on a different level, even catching Froome's eye.

"He's pretty to impressive, to say the least!" said the yellow jersey wearer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nneka Ogwumike Nigerian-born basketball star goes nude for ESPN The Magazinebullet
2 Tour De France Second Tour blow for Germans Bora as Majka quitsbullet
3 Sebastian Vettel Racing driver claims Bottas start at Austrian GP...bullet

Sports

Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates hitting a home run in the tenth inning against the National League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game, at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on July 11, 2017
Robinson Cano Player lifts AL to victory in MLB All-Star Game
French skipper Francis Joyon has set a new solo Atlantic crossing record at the helm of his 30m multihull IDEC, seen here in New York on July 4
Francis Joyon French sailor sets new Atlantic solo record
Ravi Shastri is appointed head coach for India through the 2019 World Cup
Ravi Shastri Ex-captain named India's head coach - BCCI
Great Britain's Chris Froome has accumulated 50 days in the Tour de France's yellow leader jersey, starting with his eighth stage win in the 2013 Tour
Tour de France Honoured Froome 50 not out in yellow jersey