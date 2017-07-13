Tour de France :  Danish cyclist to continue despite wrist fracture

Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang will carry on riding the Tour de France despite suffering two small fractures in his left wrist in a fall on Wednesday's 11th stage, his Astana team confirmed.

Fuglsang's team confirmed that tests after the stage into Pau showed he had "two very small fractures, one to the scaphoid bone and the other at the top of the radius bone."

He fell just past the halfway point in the 203.5km ride from Eymet in a crash which forced his Italian team-mate Dario Cataldo to abandon.

"Jakob will start the next stage," added the Kazakh team, whose leading rider Fabio Aru is second in the overall standings, 18 seconds behind yellow jersey wearer Chris Froome.

The 32-year-old Fuglsang, winner of last month's Criterium du Dauphine, is fifth overall.

Thursday's 12th stage is a 214.5km ride from Pau to Peyragudes in the Pyrenees.