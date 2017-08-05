Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Stephen Curry :  NBA star relishes playing golf on big stage

Stephen Curry NBA star relishes playing golf on big stage

Stephen Curry impressed the professionals and the large gallery following him on Friday as the NBA all-star fired his second consecutive 74 in the second round of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stephen Curry plays a shot during round two of the Ellie Mae Classic, at TCP Stonebrae in Hayward, California, on August 4, 2017 play

Stephen Curry plays a shot during round two of the Ellie Mae Classic, at TCP Stonebrae in Hayward, California, on August 4, 2017

(GETTY/AFP)

NBA Champ Curry set to tee it up in Web.com tourney
Steph Curry Curry completes rich deal with Golden State Warriors
NBA Derrick Rose reportedly agrees one-year deal with Cavaliers
Andre Iguodala Free agent swingman stays with Warriors, Tucker, Nene in Houston
Stephen Curry Warriors star has the biggest deal in NBA history
NBA/Golf Thompson backs Curry's pro golf debut
Victor Oladipo Nigerian-born basketballer wins Dunk of the Year at NBA Awards
NBA Golden State Warriors star Curry to pass on White House celebration visit
NBA Durant to stay with Warriors but West joins Clippers
NBA Warriors celebrate crown with street parade
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stephen Curry impressed the professionals and the large gallery following him on Friday as the NBA all-star fired his second consecutive 74 in the second round of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

But despite the gutsy performance in his professional debut, Curry came up well short of making the cut, with an eight-over 148 total. There were four other golfers who shot worse scores than Curry. The cut line fell at three under.

Curry, who led the Golden State Warriors to their second NBA title in three seasons in June, was upbeat about the experience.

"To shoot 74, 74 I will take that," he said.

Curry spoiled his chances of making it to the weekend with four bogeys on the front nine. He made two birdies on the back nine but finished with another bogey on his closing hole at the Stonebrae course in Hayward, California.

"I hit some really good shots but a lot more poor shots," he said.

He said the experience was something he would never forget.

"It was great to play alongside the next greatest in the golfing world, to see how competitive and how much talent they have and understand what it is like to play tournament golf on a big stage."

Andrew Yun leads the tournament at 13-under 127 after a 62 in the second round. Brandon Harkins in one behind after a 65.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sarah Sjostrom Swedish swimmer claims third sprint title at swimming worldsbullet
2 Stephen Curry NBA star relishes playing golf on big stagebullet
3 Kagiso Rabada South Africa's Cricket star returns for third England Testbullet

Sports

Honda's Marc Marquez rides during a free practice session ahead of the Czech MotoGP in Brno, on August 4, 2017
Czech MotoGP Marc Marquez fastest in free practice for tournament
South Africa's Morne Morkel (left) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Dawid Malan on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on August 4, 2017
Fourth Test Rabada gives South Africa early edge in competition
Belgium's Dylan Teuns rides during the fourth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Beaujeu and Mont Brouilly, on March 8, 2017
Tour of Poland Teuns holds on to win tournament
The NFL currently bans any taking of marijuana
Marijuana NFL wants to join union in drug research