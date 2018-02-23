news

Nigerian skeleton athlete Simidele Adeagbo has revealed that her 2018 Winter Olympics campaign will inspire women around the world.

Simidele made history in Pyeongchang 2018 as the first African woman to compete in the skeleton event of the Winter Olympics and the first Nigerian to debut at the Games.

The 36-year-old and her fellow Nigerian Ice Blazers (Nigeria’s Women’s Bobsled) have won hearts with the inspiring stories of their journey to the 2018 Winter Olympics and she hopes that it will inspire women in Nigeria and all over the world.

“I think in Africa and globally, women, we have our challenges and I love the fact that as women, the four of us are standing strong together to lead this moment and create a change in sports,” Simidele told ESPN in Pyeongchang.

“That to me is powerful. That says so much to the little girls all around the world and it’s time for women to be fierce and blaze trails.”

Simidele competed in the official training Women’s Heat and the official Heat but was unable to get her hands on any medal .

Despite leaving the Games without a medal, Simidele is very excited at her campaign.

“It's been incredible, actually I think it's hard to articulate exactly how I felt all through,” she said.

“I was excited when I race, it was a magical feeling and I felt like I was on cloud nine.”

Simidele finished in 20th place in all four Heats of the 2018 Winter Olympics.