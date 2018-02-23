Home > Sports > More Sports >

Simidele Adeagbo says her Winter Olympics campaign will inspire women

Simidele Adeagbo Nigerian Skeleton athlete believes her 2018 Winter Olympics campaign will inspire women

Despite leaving the Games without a medal, Simidele is very excited at her campaign.

  • Published:
Simidele Adeagbo play Nigerian Skeleton athlete Simidele Adeagbo believes her 2018 Winter Olympics campaign will inspire women (Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian skeleton athlete Simidele Adeagbo has revealed that her 2018 Winter Olympics campaign will inspire women around the world.

Simidele made history in Pyeongchang 2018 as the first  African woman to compete in the skeleton event of the Winter Olympics and the first Nigerian to debut at the Games.

Akuoma Omeoga, from left, Simidele Adeagbo, Ngozi Onwumere and Seun Adigun play Simidele Adeagbo and Nigeria's women's bobsled team are the first athletes to compete in the Winter Olympics (AP)

 

The 36-year-old and her fellow Nigerian Ice Blazers (Nigeria’s Women’s Bobsled) have won hearts with the inspiring stories of their journey to the 2018 Winter Olympics and she hopes that it will inspire women in Nigeria and all over the world.

I think in Africa and globally, women, we have our challenges and I love the fact that as women, the four of us are standing strong together to lead this moment and create a change in sports,” Simidele told ESPN in Pyeongchang.

That to me is powerful. That says so much to the little girls all around the world and it’s time for women to be fierce and blaze trails.”

Simidele competed in the official training Women’s Heat and the official Heat but was unable to get her hands on any medal.

Despite leaving the Games without a medal, Simidele is very excited at her campaign.

Simidele Adeagbo play Despite leaving the Games without a medal, Simidele is very excited at her campaign. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

It's been incredible, actually I think it's hard to articulate exactly how I felt all through,” she said.

I was excited when I race, it was a magical feeling and I felt like I was on cloud nine.”

Simidele finished in 20th place in all four Heats of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 2018 Winter Olympics How Nigeria's women's Bobsled team missed out on medalsbullet
2 Nigeria’s Women’s Bobsled Team Seun, Ngozi, Akuoma dance ‘Shoki’ on...bullet
3 Victor Oladipo NBA star wears Black Panther mask during slam dunk...bullet

Related Articles

Bobsled/Skeleton Team Nigeria’s schedule at 2018 Winter Olympics and how you can watch them
Winter Olympics Simidele Adeagbo finishes in 54.17s for Women’s Skeleton Heat 1
Winter Olympics Meet all the African athletes competing at Pyeongchang 2018
2018 Winter Olympics Nigerian Bobsled team averages a time of 174.11s in Women Official Training Heats
2018 Winter Olympics How Nigeria's Simidele Adeagbo lost out on Skeleton medals

Sports

Olympic Athletes from Russia's Alina Zagitova skates to women's figure skating gold on Friday at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Alina Zagitova Russian ice princess 'can't believe' fairytale Olympic gold
Nadezhda Sergeyeva has become Russia's second doping case of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Winter Olympics Fresh Russian doping case overshadows Zagitova magic
Ivanka Trump is leading a 'high level delegation' to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Olympics Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea
Entrepreneurs and sports companies battle as tournament breaks new ground in Nigeria
Africa Fencing Championship Entrepreneurs and sports companies battle as tournament breaks new ground in Nigeria