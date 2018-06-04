Home > Sports > More Sports >

Serena Williams pulls out of French Open game against Sharapova

Serena Williams has shockingly pulled out of her French Open  game against Maria Sharapova because of an injury.

Serena was scheduled to face Sharapova at the Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday, June 4 but instead called for a press conference where she announced that she will be pulling out.

"Unfortunately I have been having issues with my pec muscle, right now I can't actually serve," she said.

"The first time I felt it was against (Julia) Goerges (third round), it was really painful. In my doubles yesterday I tried lots of different tapings. It didn't really get a lot better."

''I'm going to get an MRI tomorrow. I won't know until I get the results. I'm beyond disappointed. I gave up so much, time with my daughter, all for this moment, so it's really difficult to be in this situation. I always try to think positive."

The 36-year-old on Sunday, June 3 played a three set doubles match alongside sister Venus which they ended up losing 6-0 .

