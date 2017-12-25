Serena Williams is making a come-back after mummy duties

news

Tennis star Serena Williams has revealed that she will be making a come-back after mummy duties with her newborn daughter.

Williams has been out of the game since her Australian Open win in January 2017 when she was six weeks pregnant.

The 36-year-old gave birth to Alexis Jr in September and after her mummy duties, she will be making a comeback at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The Announcement

“I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September,” Williams told the tournament's official website.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men's global tennis season.

“I am excited and honoured to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event.

“look forward to seeing the fans in Abu Dhabi at the 10th Edition of the Championship very soon.”