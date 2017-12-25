Home > Sports > More Sports >

Serena Williams is making a come-back after mummy duties

Serena Williams Tennis star is making a come-back after mummy duties

Williams has been out of the game since her Australian Open win when she was six weeks pregnant.

  • Published:
Serena Williams play Serena Williams will be making a comeback at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tennis star Serena Williams has revealed that she will be making a come-back after mummy duties with her newborn daughter.

Williams has been out of the game since her Australian Open win in January 2017 when she was six weeks pregnant.

Serena Williams play Serena Williams has not played since winning the Australian Open in January 2018 (AFP)

 

The 36-year-old gave birth to Alexis Jr in September and after her mummy duties, she will be making a comeback at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The Announcement

“I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September,” Williams told the tournament's official website.

Serena Williams play Serena Williams and her baby (Serena Williams/Instagram)

 

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men's global tennis season.

“I am excited and honoured to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event.

“look forward to seeing the fans in Abu Dhabi at the 10th Edition of the Championship very soon.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Serena Williams Tennis star is making a come-back after mummy dutiesbullet
2 Serena Williams Tennis star reveals baby to world in touching home moviebullet
3 Bradley Wiggins Cycling great reveals 'living hell' after doping...bullet

Related Articles

Serena Williams Tennis star is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Tennis star beats Venus to set new Slams record
Serena Williams Tennis star reveals baby to world in touching home movie
Serena Williams Tennis superstar 'welcomes baby girl'
Serena Williams Beyonce, Nadal, others congratulate tennis star on birth of baby girl
Serena Williams Tennis star weds Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Sports

D'Tigers Nigeria's Basketball team drops 6 spots in FIBA ranking
Nigerian Bobsled Women feature on popular US Talk show, Ellen
Bobsled Women Watch Nigerian team on The Ellen Show
Alice Oluwafemiayo Nigerian lifter breaks world record at Para Powerlifting Championships
Richard McLaren, author of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report that laid bare state-sponsored doping across Russian sport, hit out at the response of WADA and the IOC to his explosive findings
Richard McLaren Doping investigator says Russia risks worse sanctions