Sebastien Loeb :  Struggling Citroen call ex-champion to test

Citroen on Wednesday announced that their former nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb will test their C3 car on asphalt for one day in August as the struggling team look to tap into the Frenchman's driving brain.

Loeb, 43, captured his nine titles behind the wheel of the all-conquering Citroen between 2004 and 2012.

However, this season they have won just one of the eight races, courtesy of Kris Meeke in Mexico before the Northern Irishman was dropped in favour of Andreas Mikkelsen in Poland.

Citroen are fourth in the overall standings, behind Hyundai and Toyota while the Fords of M-Sport lead the way.

"He (Sebastien) will be able to discover what our rally cars are like under the 2017 regulations, vehicles which are more demanding than the previous ones, more powerful, more spectacular," Jean-Marc Finot, director of parent company PSA Motorsport, told AFP.

"It will also be an opportunity for us to benefit from Sebastien's experience and get a significant and relevant technical return from a great champion."

Loeb is still busy in motorsport, taking part in rally-raids and motocross with Peugeot.

"When I decided to stop driving in the world championship it was principally because I had the desire to taste other forms of motorsport," Loeb told AFP.

"In the end, I realised that the greatest sensations were in the world rally championship and so I was seduced by the chance to drive a rally car again."

"I am pleased to discover the new WRC car and bring my experience to the team. It can be beneficial for everyone."

Meanwhile, the world championship resumes in Finland this weekend with just five rounds remaining and only 11 points separating defending four-time world champion Sebastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville.

Ogier, behind the wheel of an M-Sport Ford, is one of the few non-Nordic drivers to win in Finland back in 2013.

He trails Neuville this season by three wins to two and his preparations were interrupted by a heavy crash when testing his Ford Fiesta last week.

"We had a two-day test and, although it was cut short and I’m sorry for my team-mates who were unable to continue, the car felt fantastic," French driver Ogier told www.wrc.com.

"The Finns certainly know how to deliver a good rally and these gravel roads are tailor-made for rallying."

"It’s really fast and the big jumps and high grip levels offer an incredible sense of speed that every driver looks forward to. At that pace, you’re fighting for tenths of a second and I’m expecting a very close battle."