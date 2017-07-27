Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Sebastien Loeb :  Struggling Citroen call ex-champion to test

Sebastien Loeb Struggling Citroen call ex-champion to test

Citroen are fourth in the overall standings, behind Hyundai and Toyota while the Fords of M-Sport lead the way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Peugeot's French driver Sebastien Loeb gets ready for a start of the Silk Way 2017 between Urumqi and Hami China, on July 17, 2017 play

Peugeot's French driver Sebastien Loeb gets ready for a start of the Silk Way 2017 between Urumqi and Hami China, on July 17, 2017

(AFP/File)

Sebastien Ogier New look Frenchman out for five in a row
Sports Oldies Five golden oldies that were in the spotlights this weekend
Dakar Rally 'Good Samaritan' Peterhansel gets stage win
Dakar Rally Stephane Peterhansel collides with motorcyclist
Dakar Rally Rain-plagued rally sees stage slashed
Nasser Al Attiyah Qatari pulls out of Dakar Rally
Dakar Rally Lightning Loeb blows away rivals
Dakar Rally Organizers unveil 39th rally
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Citroen on Wednesday announced that their former nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb will test their C3 car on asphalt for one day in August as the struggling team look to tap into the Frenchman's driving brain.

Loeb, 43, captured his nine titles behind the wheel of the all-conquering Citroen between 2004 and 2012.

However, this season they have won just one of the eight races, courtesy of Kris Meeke in Mexico before the Northern Irishman was dropped in favour of Andreas Mikkelsen in Poland.

Citroen are fourth in the overall standings, behind Hyundai and Toyota while the Fords of M-Sport lead the way.

"He (Sebastien) will be able to discover what our rally cars are like under the 2017 regulations, vehicles which are more demanding than the previous ones, more powerful, more spectacular," Jean-Marc Finot, director of parent company PSA Motorsport, told AFP.

"It will also be an opportunity for us to benefit from Sebastien's experience and get a significant and relevant technical return from a great champion."

Loeb is still busy in motorsport, taking part in rally-raids and motocross with Peugeot.

"When I decided to stop driving in the world championship it was principally because I had the desire to taste other forms of motorsport," Loeb told AFP.

"In the end, I realised that the greatest sensations were in the world rally championship and so I was seduced by the chance to drive a rally car again."

"I am pleased to discover the new WRC car and bring my experience to the team. It can be beneficial for everyone."

Meanwhile, the world championship resumes in Finland this weekend with just five rounds remaining and only 11 points separating defending four-time world champion Sebastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville.

Ogier, behind the wheel of an M-Sport Ford, is one of the few non-Nordic drivers to win in Finland back in 2013.

He trails Neuville this season by three wins to two and his preparations were interrupted by a heavy crash when testing his Ford Fiesta last week.

"We had a two-day test and, although it was cut short and I’m sorry for my team-mates who were unable to continue, the car felt fantastic," French driver Ogier told www.wrc.com.

"The Finns certainly know how to deliver a good rally and these gravel roads are tailor-made for rallying."

"It’s really fast and the big jumps and high grip levels offer an incredible sense of speed that every driver looks forward to. At that pace, you’re fighting for tenths of a second and I’m expecting a very close battle."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yuliya Efimova Finger-wagging swimmer antagonises rival Kingbullet
2 Lewis Hamilton Racing driver seeking sixth Formula One Hungarian GPbullet
3 Cleveland Cavaliers Officials downplay tension between James and Irvingbullet

Sports

Italy's Gabriele Detti celebrates after winning the men's 800m freestyle final during the swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 26, 2017
Sun Yang Tired superstar flops as Detti wins 800m freestyle world gold
England's Joe Perry plays a shot during his quarter-final match against China's Ding Junhui during the Masters Snooker tournament at Alexandra Palace in London, on January 20, 2017
Joe Perry Superstar fined, given suspended snooker ban over betting breaches
China's Sun Yang, already a winner in the 200m and 400m races in Budapest, said "I spent 70 percent of my energy on the 200m and 400m and I didn't have enough left, when I go back home I will reflect on whether to keep doing the 800m"
In Budapest Sun, Ledecky suffer shock defeats at worlds
Australia's Cameron McEvoy (R) talks to USA's Caeleb Dressel after competing in a 100m freestyle semi-final during the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 26
Cameron McEvoy Australian swimmer ready for 'dogfight' in men's 100m freestyle