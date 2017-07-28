Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Rugby Championship :  Sonny Bill to miss opener

Rugby Championship Sonny Bill to miss opener

The World Rugby judiciary on Friday dashed New Zealand's hopes of fielding suspended star Sonny Bill Williams in the All Blacks' opening Rugby Championship match against Australia next month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New Zealand All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams reacts after being sent off for a dangerous tackle on British and Irish Lions' Anthony Watson during the second rugby union Test against the British and Irish Lions July 1, 2017 play

New Zealand All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams reacts after being sent off for a dangerous tackle on British and Irish Lions' Anthony Watson during the second rugby union Test against the British and Irish Lions July 1, 2017

(AFP/File)

Rio 2016 Olympic Games Fiji overcome New Zealand, GB win in sevens
Rio 2016 Olympics Gold would surpass World Cup title - Sonny Bill Williams
Rughy Steve Hansen: Michael Cheika comments not personal
Olympics Rugby sevens embracing tournament spirit - Morariu
Joe Moody Joe Moody extends deal with New Zealand Rugby
Steve Tew NZ Rugby CEO revels in Williams retention
Olympic Games All Blacks' Williams switches to sevens
Rugby All Blacks pay tribute to Collins
Rugby World Cup All Blacks unchanged for World Cup final
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The World Rugby judiciary on Friday dashed New Zealand's hopes of fielding suspended star Sonny Bill Williams in the All Blacks' opening Rugby Championship match against Australia next month.

Williams was handed a four-match ban after being red-carded in the second Test loss to the British and Irish Lions, becoming the first All Black to be sent off in 50 years.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said earlier this month that he was confident the centre would be available to face Australia in Sydney on August 19.

But the World Rugby judiciary disagreed, rejecting New Zealand's bid to include a Counties Manukau trial match as part of Williams' ban.

It said when rugby authorities imposed a ban the matches involved must have "a meaningful consequence for the player".

It accepted Williams had missed three meaningful fixtures and said the next one he was due to play in was the Test between New Zealand and Australia.

"Accordingly, the player is suspended from all forms of rugby up to and including August 19, 2017," it said in a judgement released Friday.

"The player is free to resume playing on August 20."

Former league star Williams was shown a straight red for a shoulder charge into the head of Lions wing Anthony Watson.

He missed the drawn third Lions Test, which resulted in the series ending tied at 1-1, and the Auckland Blues' shock Super Rugby loss to Japan's Sunwolves.

The other match included as part of the ban is a pre-season provincial fixture between Counties Manukau and North Harbour scheduled for this weekend.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yuliya Efimova Finger-wagging swimmer antagonises rival Kingbullet
2 Lewis Hamilton Racing driver seeking sixth Formula One Hungarian GPbullet
3 Sun Yang Tired superstar flops as Detti wins 800m freestyle world goldbullet

Sports

Former NBA star Lamar Odom, pictured in February 2013, says that every day is a struggle as he keeps clean from cocaine, an addiction that nearly cost him his life after an infamous Nevada brothel binge in 2015
Odom Former NBA star opens up about drug-fueled brush with death
USA's Katie Ledeck (L), hugs her teammates as they celebrate their winning the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the world championships, giving Ledecky the 13th world title of her career
World Championship Ledecky wins 13th gold as USA rule world pool
Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel attends a press conference ahead at the Hungaroring circuit in Budapest on July 27, 2017 prior to the weekend's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix
Formula One Vettel joins race rivals in supporting 'halo'
Peugeot's French driver Sebastien Loeb gets ready for a start of the Silk Way 2017 between Urumqi and Hami China, on July 17, 2017
Sebastien Loeb Struggling Citroen call ex-champion to test