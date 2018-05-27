Home > Sports > More Sports >

Ricciardo wins Formula One Monaco Grand Prix

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo has emerged winner of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, May 27.

Ricciardo overcame power issues to cross the line 7.3 seconds ahead of Vettel who finished second.

After a formidable race which saw him win his second race of the season, Ricciardo said, "I felt a loss of power and I thought the race was done... this was two years in the making, I finally feel like this is redemption!"

Hamilton was denied three consecutive wins after back to back victories in Azerbaijan and Barcelona but praised Ricciardo for his second victory of the season.

He said, "Big congrats to Red Bull and Daniel. It would've been nice to have been second but I did all I could."

Hamilton is still comfortable at the top of Driver's standing after finishing third in Monaco.

The Formula One series continues with the Canadian Grand Prix scheduled for Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday, June 10.

More to follow...

