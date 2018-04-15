news

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo has emerged winner of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes Valteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Räikkönen.

Ricciardo overtook Mercedes Luis Hamilton to move clear into third in the 46th lap before finishing ahead of Bottas eventually.

His win makes him the first driver to beat Sebastian Vettel who the Bahrain Grand Prix and Australian Grand Prix.

After the Chinese Grand Prix, Vettel still tops the drivers ranking ahead of Ferrari duo of Hamilton and Bottas, Ricciardo moves into fourth following his victory.

The next stop is in Azerbaijan for the Grand Prix which is scheduled to hold on Sunday, April 29.