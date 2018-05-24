news

Oluwatofunmi Fadesire represented Nigeria at the 2018 edition bodybuilding competition, The World's Strongest Man (WSM).

Tofunmi is Nigeria's strongest man and was the country's flag bearer at the competition.

Who is Oluwatofunmi Fadesire?

Born of the August 18, 1988 Tofunmi revealed that he fell in love with the strongman competition at an early age.

His weight is estimated at 123 kilogrammes and his height is at 181cm, 5feet 11 inches.

A statement on the WSM website reveals that he is nicknamed 'Olu Strong' and works as a bodyguard for high profile individuals in Nigeria.

“I finish at work in the evening and go to the gym after. When I’m working at night, I train in the day.”

Tofunmi took to his official Twitter account to announce that he finally was able to participate in the competition, his message said, "Finally made it. .representing Nigeria."

He revealed that he will aim to beat his personal records and learn from his colleagues in every competition.

Born and raised in Lagos, he attended Maryland secondary school for his early education and obtained a diploma in security from the University of Lagos.

His aim will be to displace Icelander, Hafthor Julius Bjornsson who won the competition and features on television show, Game of Thrones as 'The Mountain'.