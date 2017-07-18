Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

O.J. Simpson :  Parole board to decide former American star's football fate

O.J. Simpson Parole board to decide former American star's football fate

Simpson has been behind bars for his role in a September 2007 armed robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas resort.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
O.J. Simpson, shown here at his 2008 sentencing hearing, could soon go free if a Nevada parole board rules in his favor on Thursday play

O.J. Simpson, shown here at his 2008 sentencing hearing, could soon go free if a Nevada parole board rules in his favor on Thursday

(POOL/AFP/File)

Cycling Bill Haas wins again at the Humana Challenge
NFL Hall of Fame defender Sapp suffering memory loss
Bob Marley Reggae legend's grandson signs with Redskins football
Aaron Hernandez Judge vacates deceased star's murder conviction
National Football League Browns choose Garrett first in NFL entry draft
Aaron Hernandez Death ruled suicide, brain to be studied
Aaron Hernandez Ex-NFL star commits suicide in prison
Aaron Hernandez Disgraced ex-NFL star acquitted of double murder
Ryan Palmer, Jason Day co-leaders at halfway stage of Deutsche Bank Championship
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former American football star O.J. Simpson has spent nearly nine years in prison.

Not for the grisly 1994 murders of his ex-wife and a male companion -- he was famously acquitted in that case.

No, Simpson has been behind bars for his role in a September 2007 armed robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas resort.

He could soon go free.

A Nevada parole board will hold a hearing in Carson City on Thursday to decide whether the former National Football League (NFL) star and actor should be released from prison.

Simpson was convicted in October 2008 of armed robbery, assault, kidnapping and other offenses after he and five associates -- two of whom were armed -- ambushed the two sports memorabilia dealers in a casino hotel room.

Simpson, 70, who earned the nickname "The Juice" during his playing days, claimed he was just trying to recover mementos from his career which he said the dealers had stolen.

A Las Vegas jury didn't buy it and Simpson was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in prison and a maximum of 33 years.

Simpson was granted parole in 2013 on some of the charges and he could be freed as early as October 1 if the board agrees on Thursday to grant him parole on the remaining offenses.

Former Clark County district attorney David Roger, who led the 2008 prosecution of Simpson, said he is likely to be given his freedom.

"The guy did a lot of time on a robbery charge," Roger told the New York Post. "I expect he'll probably be paroled.

"Assuming he didn't do anything bad on the inside, I think nine years is a pretty good stay for his charges," he said.

Steve Wolfson, the current Clark County district attorney, told AFP he believes Simpson "makes an excellent candidate for parole.

"The fact that he is a celebrity will have very little bearing (on the hearing), if any," Wolfson said. "He's not going to be treated differently by the parole commissioners."

Simpson will not personally attend the 10 am (1700 GMT) hearing of a four-member panel of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

He will appear by videoconference link from the Lovelock Correctional Center, the medium-security prison where he is serving his sentence.

1994 arrest for wife's murder

Orenthal James "O.J." Simpson shot to fame in the 1970s with the Buffalo Bills after winning the prestigious Heisman Trophy as a running back at the University of Southern California.

He retired from football in 1979 after setting numerous rushing records and went on to become an advertising pitchman and actor ("The Towering Inferno, "The Naked Gun").

In June 1994, Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and a friend of hers, Ron Goldman, were found stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home.

Simpson was arrested after a low-speed car chase through Los Angeles which was broadcast live by television stations and watched by millions.

He was acquitted in October 1995 after a nine-month racially charged trial, with a verdict that was greeted with widespread disbelief by many Americans.

Public views on the African-American athlete's guilt or innocence divided sharply along racial lines.

Simpson was subsequently found liable for the deaths in a 1997 civil suit and was ordered to pay damages totaling $33.5 million to the families of the victims.

Simpson has been out of the limelight while behind bars but fascination with the former football star lives on.

"O.J.: Made in America," a nearly eight-hour documentary about his murder trial, won the best documentary Oscar in February.

And ESPN, the sports television behemoth, plans live coverage of Thursday's parole hearing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 D’Tigers Nigeria to play Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, DR Congo in 2017 AfroBasketbullet
2 Lewis Hamilton Racing driver silences critics againbullet
3 Lewis Hamilton Racing driver delighted with his Mercedes after...bullet

Sports

Ezekiel Elliott, pictured in January 2017, avoided arrest after an incident at a bar in Dallas
Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys star involved in bar altercation
China's Chen Aisen and Yang Hao compete in the men's 10m platform synchro final on July 17, 2017
Chen Aisen Gold for Chinese duo in men's 10m synchro
Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander, pictured in May 2017, hopes to sell the team
NBA Alexander lists Houston Rockets for sale on heels of Harden's mega deal
Lucky Whitehead of the Dallas Cowboys runs during a NFL game in Arlington, Texas, in 2016
Lucky Whitehead Cowboys' player says dog stolen, held for ransom