Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Nneka Ogwumike goes nude for ESPN The Magazine

Nneka Ogwumike Nigerian-born basketball star goes nude for ESPN The Magazine

Ogwumike will be one of 23 athletes to grace ESPN The Magazine’s annual body and one of its nine cover stars.

  • Published:
Nneka Ogwumike play Nneka Ogwumike stripped for the latest ESPN The Magazine cover (ESPN The Magazine)

Chamberlain Oguchi Nigerian basketball star moves to Mexico
Serena Williams Tennis star goes nude, shows growing baby bump on cover of Vanity Fair
Santos Another Brazilian model goes nude to support club
Chamberlain Oguchi Nigerian basketball player joins French club Boulazac Basket Dordogne
Pulse List The basketball star who denied Nigeria, 4 other things you never knew about Al-Farouq Aminu
Ronda Rousey Semi-nude photo of UFC star's backside causes online stir
Victor Oladipo Nigerian-born basketballer wins Dunk of the Year at NBA Awards
Nneka Ogwumike Nigerian-born basketball player named MVP of WNBA
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian-born American basketball star Nneka Ogwumike had no problem stripping for ESPN The  Magazine annual body issue.

Ogwumike is an American basketball player of Nigerian descent that plays for the Los Angeles Sparks of the Women's NBA.

The 27-year-old will be one of 23 athletes to grace ESPN The Magazine’s annual body and one of its nine cover stars.

Nneka Ogwumike play Nneka Ogwumike says she has been looking forward to be on the cover of the prestigious magazine (ESPN The Magazine)

ALSO READ: Nneka Ogwumike is a WNBA MVP

Posing nude for the cover of the prestigious magazine has been a goal for 2012 No. 1 WNBA Draft. She was asked to be on the cover in 2013 with her younger sister and fellow WNBA star Chiney but they declined because it wasn’t the right time for them.

It’s always been something that I wanted to do,” Ogwumike said about the cover.

I think it’s mostly because of the elite collection of athletes that they pick. It attributes to your success individually because they don’t just pick anybody.

Nneka Ogwumike play The magazine has debuted online while the full magazine will be out later in July (ESPN The Magazine)

 

I thought it shows a different side of me. A little bit more of the authentic side,” Ogwumike added,

It also shows the confident part of me that a lot of people would not expect. I always thought the Body Issue did a great job of exemplifying a bit of a more artistic and graceful side of what athletes do.”

Nneka and NBA star Isaiah Thomas are only the basketballers on the cover with the likes of Ezekiel Elliott, Caroline Wozniacki, Javier Baez, and Julian Edelman also on them.

Not many parents will want to see their children nude on the cover of a magazine, nonetheless Nigerian parents.

Nneka Ogwumike play Nneka Ogwumike's parents were not happy about the cover but they respected her wish to be on it (Getty Images )

 

But although they had their doubts about the cover, they respected her decision to be on it.

It allowed me to show my true essence, it allowed me to show that I was confident in my own skin,” she said.  

This issue of ESPN The Magazine debuted online on Wednesday, July 5 while the full magazine will be available from Monday, July 17.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Nneka Ogwumike Nigerian-born basketball star goes nude for ESPN The Magazinebullet
2 Tour de France Sagan disqualified for Cavendish 'elbow'bullet
3 Justine Kish UFC fighter defecates during fightbullet

Sports

Slovakia's Peter Sagan (2nd L) flicks out an elbow as Britain's Mark Cavendish (L) falls near the finish line at the end of the 207.5 km fourth stage of the 104th Tour de France between Mondorf-les-Bains and Vittel on July 4, 2017
Peter Sagan World champion accepts Tour de France expulsion as Froome licks lips
Udom Emmanuel
Udom Emmanuel Akwa Ibom Govt approves 10,000 capacity stadium for Eket
Germany's John Degenkolb (L) and Great Britain's Mark Cavendish (2ndL) lie on the ground after falling near the finish line at the end of the fourth stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France July 4, 2017 between Mondorf-les-Bains and Vittel
Tour de France Cavendish out of Tour with broken shoulder
Gordon Hayward is to join the Boston Celtics from the Utah Jazz, a move that reunites him with his former US college coach Brad Stevens
NBA All-star Hayward agrees to sign with Boston Celtics