news

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has sealed a kit deal with German-based producing company Gewo for three years.

The NTTF finalised negotiations for the deal with Gewo at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Team Championships which was held in Halmstad, Sweden.

President of the NTTF, Ishaku Tikon sealed the deal with Florian Wehner a representative of Gewo.

Details from the deal revealed that ITTF approved types of equipment will be provided by Gewo from 2018-2020 and will also support junior players with clothing blades and rubbers.

The Hamburg based manufacturers will also pay for the expenses of two top Nigerian players in Europe every year.

Speaking on the deal NTTF president Tikon revealed that he is excited to have completed negotiations.

“I am so excited about this contract and this is a result of the efforts our players have made at a global level in recent times. We believe this will take away the burden of equipment from us and empower our players to play with the latest equipment in the sport.”

"I hope that this will inspire our players to aim higher in order to attract more international companies to the sport,” Tikon said.