Nigeria's women wore eye-catching green-and-white attires at the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Seun Adigun, Akuoma Omeoga, Ngozi Onwumere and Simidele Adeagbo made history as the first athletes to represent Nigeria at the Winter Olympics.
Suen, Akuoma and Ngozi represented Nigeria in bobsled event, while Simidele competed in Skeleton.
After their respective Winter Olympics campaign, the quadruple closed out the Games with an eye-catching green-and-white attires at the closing ceremony on Sunday.
It was Simidele that held Nigeria's flag at the closing ceremony.
"The beautiful @simisleighs bearing the flag for The Closing Ceremony! Thanks so much for waving the flag high! History has been made! Excited for the new horizon!" the caption on an Intagram post by the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria reads.
Although the Nigerian women finished the Olympics without a medal, they won accolades for their historic outings for Nigeria.
Simidele was the first to get on ice in Pyeongchang but could not finish in any medals’ place after four Heat races.
Nigeria’s women bobsled athletes also raced in four Heats but failed to finish in medals’ places.