news

Nigeria’s bobsled and skeleton athletes were in their glamorous best for the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Sunday, February 25.

Seun Adigun, Akuoma Omeoga, Ngozi Onwumere and Simidele Adeagbo made history as the first athletes to represent Nigeria at the Winter Olympics.

Suen, Akuoma and Ngozi represented Nigeria in bobsled event, while Simidele competed in Skeleton.

Eye-catching attires

After their respective Winter Olympics campaign, the quadruple closed out the Games with an eye-catching green-and-white attires at the closing ceremony on Sunday.

It was Simidele that held Nigeria's flag at the closing ceremony.

"The beautiful @simisleighs bearing the flag for The Closing Ceremony! Thanks so much for waving the flag high! History has been made! Excited for the new horizon!" the caption on an Intagram post by the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria reads.

Goodbye PyeongChang! #winterolympian A post shared by SimiSleighs (@simisleighs) on Feb 25, 2018 at 11:54am PST

Although the Nigerian women finished the Olympics without a medal, they won accolades for their historic outings for Nigeria.

Simidele was the first to get on ice in Pyeongchang but could not finish in any medals’ place after four Heat races .