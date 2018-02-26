Home > Sports > More Sports >

Winter Olympics: Nigeria’s bobsled, Skeleton team at closing ceremony

Winter Olympics Nigeria’s bobsled and Skeleton women were looking glam at closing ceremony

Nigeria's women wore eye-catching green-and-white attires at the closing ceremony on Sunday.

  • Published:
Seun Adigun,  Akuoma Omeoga,  Ngozi Onwumere and Simidele Adeagbo play Winter Olympics: Nigeria’s bobsled, Skeleton team at closing ceremony (Instagram/bsfnigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria’s bobsled and skeleton athletes were in their glamorous best for the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Sunday, February 25.

Seun Adigun Akuoma OmeogaNgozi Onwumere and Simidele Adeagbo made history as the first athletes to represent Nigeria at the Winter Olympics.

Suen, Akuoma and Ngozi represented Nigeria in bobsled event, while  Simidele competed in Skeleton.

Eye-catching attires

After their respective Winter Olympics campaign, the quadruple closed out the Games with an eye-catching green-and-white attires at the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Simidele Adeagbo play Simidele Adeagbo was Nigeria's flag bearer at the Winter Olympics (Instagram/bsfnigeria)

 

It was Simidele that held Nigeria's flag at the closing ceremony.

"The beautiful @simisleighs bearing the flag for The Closing Ceremony! Thanks so much for waving the flag high! History has been made! Excited for the new horizon!" the caption on an Intagram post by the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria reads.

Goodbye PyeongChang! #winterolympian

A post shared by SimiSleighs (@simisleighs) on

 

Although the Nigerian women finished the Olympics without a medal, they won accolades for their historic outings for Nigeria.

Simidele was the first to get on ice in Pyeongchang but could not finish in any medals’ place after four Heat races.

Nigeria’s women bobsled athletes also raced in four Heats but failed to finish in medals’ places.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Winter Olympics Nigeria’s bobsled and Skeleton women were looking glam...bullet
2 2018 Winter Olympics How Nigeria's women's Bobsled team missed out on...bullet
3 Denis Urubko Mountaineer attempts first winter solo summit on K2bullet

Related Articles

Simidele Adeagbo Nigerian Skeleton athlete believes her 2018 Winter Olympics campaign will inspire women
2018 Winter Olympics Simidele Adeagbo finishes in 55.17s for Skeleton Women’s Training Heat 1
2018 Winter Olympics How Nigeria's Simidele Adeagbo lost out on Skeleton medals
2018 Winter Olympics How Nigeria's women's Bobsled team missed out on medals
Bobsled/Skeleton Team Nigeria’s schedule at 2018 Winter Olympics and how you can watch them
2018 Winter Olympics Nigerian Bobsled team averages a time of 174.11s in Women Official Training Heats
Nigeria’s Women’s Bobsled Team Seun, Ngozi, Akuoma dance ‘Shoki’ on Ellen Show

Sports

Olympic Athletes from Russia's Alina Zagitova skates to women's figure skating gold on Friday at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Alina Zagitova Russian ice princess 'can't believe' fairytale Olympic gold
Simidele Adeagbo
Simidele Adeagbo Nigerian Skeleton athlete believes her 2018 Winter Olympics campaign will inspire women
Nadezhda Sergeyeva has become Russia's second doping case of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Winter Olympics Fresh Russian doping case overshadows Zagitova magic
Ivanka Trump is leading a 'high level delegation' to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Olympics Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea