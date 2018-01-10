news

President of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) , Sam Ocheho, has stated that the national handball team is prepared for a successful showing at the 23rd Senior Men's African Nations Cup scheduled to hold in Libreville, Gabon.

The Nigerian team is expected to depart Nigeria on Tuesday, January 9 for via Benin for the Gabon Republic, Where the tournament will take place, from Wednesday 17 to Sunday 28 January 2018

Ocheho revealed yesterday in Lagos that the team will have preparatory matches in Benin Republic and Togo before their departure to the host nation on Sunday, January 14 via Benin Republic.

He said "The team started its preparation with first phase camping in August for three weeks with 35 players to enable the technical crew to have a wide variety of players to select from.

According to the Vanguard Ocheho said "The second phase of camping started on Dec. 3 with a total of 12 players and the technical crew.

"The team spent the festive period in camp to sharpen their skills and to be fully fit for the event ahead with 24 players and three coaches,"

The HFN president said that 18 players would be selected for the tournament proper.