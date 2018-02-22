Home > Sports > More Sports >

Nigerian Bobsled team Seun, Ngozi, Akuoma dance ‘Shoki’ on Ellen Show

The women were guests via video call on Ellen Show from Pyeongchang.

Ngozi Onwumere and Seun Adigun play Nigeria Bobsled women Seun, Ngozi, Akuoma dance ‘Shoki’ on Ellen Show (Instagram/bsfnigeria)
The history-making Nigeria’s Women Bobsled team of Seun Adigun and Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga were back on the Ellen Show where they danced ‘Shoki’.

Shoki is a type of dance that was very popular in Nigeria in 2015 but the trio of Seun and Ngozi and Akuoma brought it back on the Ellen Show.

The women were guests via video call on Ellen Show from Pyeongchang before they started their 2018 Winter Olympics campaign.

'Shoki' for Ellen

Host Ellen DeGeneres wanted them to have a sign for her specifically and the women offered to dance Shoki for her.

So I have Justin (Timberlake) a signal to do during his Super Bowl performance and he was gracious enough to do it, which is so cool,” Ellen said.

 

So what I was thinking, like during your run, if you want to have, you know like whatever signal, what do you think you can to make sure it’s for me?”

“Well I think it’s only right if we do the Shoki,” Ngozi said on behalf of her teammates as they all did the dance.

“Alright, I’m going to be looking for that,” Ellen replied.

This is their second appearance on Ellen as they were guests on the show in December 2017 before the Winter Olympics .

Ngozi Onwumere and Seun Adigun play Nigeria's Women's Bobsled team could not win any medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

 

Despite finishing the 2018 Winter Olympics without a medal, the girls leave Pyeongchang with their heads high after making history.

They are the first Nigerian athletes to qualify for the Winter Olympics and are the first Nigerian Bobsled team ever.

